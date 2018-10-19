Log in
SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Southern : New estimated restoration time announced for Panama City Mall area

10/19/2018 | 01:48am CEST

With more than 78,000 customers restored, Gulf Power now has less than 47,000 customers without power. Almost all customers who are still without power, are located in the most storm-ravaged areas of Bay County.

Today, a new estimated restoration time of midnight, Oct. 21 was determined for the area north and west of Panama City Mall. Gulf Power crews, alongside thousands of restoration crew members, also recently restored power to 95 percent of customers in Washington County including Sunny Hills and Vernon, 18 hours ahead of the original estimate.

'As we continue to rebuild the harder hit areas, we see and feel the challenge for so many in these communities. We realize that just because we restore power to areas, not everyone's lights will come on due to damage to homes and buildings,' Adrianne Collins, Gulf Power's vice president of Power Delivery. 'However, rebuilding the power grid is a first step toward recovery for families, businesses and the entire community. We are focused on delivering an unprecedented response to this unprecedented storm.'

Estimated Restoration Times - NEW-View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

  • NEW - ESTIMATED RESTORATION TIME: Areas north and west of Panama City Mall - south of Baldwin Rd., east of Stanford Rd., north of Airport Rd. and west of Hwy. 231 is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 21.
  • Gulf Coast State College area east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20th Street is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.
  • Area along Hwy. 231 N. (and side roads) from the intersection of E. Hwy. 390, northeast to Youngstown at Pamela Lane is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 22.
  • Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of Gulf Power customers that can safely accept electric service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Restored - Gulf Power customers are 95% restored in the following areas:

  • NEW - Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10
  • Jackson and Holmes counties north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton
  • Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida
  • Panama City Beach

Current storm-related outage total as of 5 p.m. CDT

County

Outages

Customers Served

Bay

46,691

103,367

Escambia

RESTORED

152,984

Holmes

RESTORED

2,572

Jackson

RESTORED

1,375

Okaloosa

RESTORED

94,172

Santa Rosa

RESTORED

72,563

Walton

RESTORED

23,578

Washington

119

6,514

TOTAL

46,810

457,125

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:47:10 UTC
