Southern : Owners of Last Nuclear Plant Being Built Working on Deal -- Update

By Russell Gold

The owners of the only remaining nuclear-power plant being built in the U.S. extended a vote on whether to continue construction until Tuesday, after one sought to impose conditions on footing its escalating costs.

The three major partners, Southern Co., Oglethorpe Power Corp. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, had faced a deadline of Monday to each vote to proceed with work to expand the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant.

The vote was triggered by a recent disclosure by Southern, the lead partner, that the costs of the project had risen by another $2.2 billion. That raised the total tab to upward of $27 billion, more than twice the original estimate. The project is also taking years longer than originally expected.

This last-minute negotiation suggested that continuing work on the half-built nuclear-power plant, while possible, remained uncertain.

Oglethorpe, a not-for-profit that purchases power on behalf of its public power members, said Monday evening that it voted to continue construction if Southern could provide a cost cap or other fiscal protection against additional cost overruns. "Southern Company should be willing to bear further risk of...missed budgets, not our members," Oglethorpe Chief Executive Mike Smith said.

Oglethorpe said it would agree to a recent $2.2 billion increase in the projected cost and another $800 million to increase the contingency fund. But it said additional costs should be shouldered by Southern and its shareholders.

Southern didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. While the company supports going ahead with Vogtle, it is unclear if the Atlanta-based utility would agree to the conditions sought by Oglethorpe or seek a different deal.

On Monday afternoon, the board of directors of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, known as MEAG, voted unanimously to proceed without conditions. It is unclear if any negotiated deal would apply to it as well as Oglethorpe.

Southern's Georgia Power unit owns 45.7% of the plant, while Oglethorpe owns 30% and MEAG, 22.7%. Dalton Utilities owns the remaining 1.6%, but it doesn't have a large enough stake to derail the project.

The partners have come under criticism from power customers and others who say the nuclear expansion has become a boondoggle that will saddle them with higher utility rates for years. Earlier this month, JEA, a Jacksonville, Fla., utility that agreed to purchase electricity from Vogtle, filed a lawsuit and took out advertisements urging that the project be abandoned. A spokesman for JEA said it was working with Carlyle Group LP to finance a new power deal for Oglethorpe and MEAG, allowing them to back away from the nuclear-power plant.

The owners also have come under increasing pressure from politicians who favor completion. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal offered his full support for the Vogtle expansion, citing the more than 6,000 jobs created. The power plant is located in Waynesboro, Ga. The U.S. Department of Energy, which had provided generous federal loan guarantees to help support the project, said it would seek accelerated repayment if the project were abandoned.

Avoiding a decision to abandon work, for now, keeps alive the only nuclear plant under construction, or even serious consideration, in the U.S.

Last year, work stopped on the only other nuclear-power plant under construction in the country, the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in South Carolina, after it, too, encountered billions in cost overruns and years of delays. The decision to pull the plug on that plant has in turn triggered a political debate about who should pay for its billions in expenses.

The domestic nuclear industry has struggled to remain competitive. Several older nuclear plants, built in the 1960s and 1970s, have closed in recent years, unable to compete with newer plants that burn low-cost natural gas. Others have sought new subsidies to continue operations.

If the partners had abandoned Vogtle, the decision would have marked an end to a campaign to turn around the industry. Vogtle is the last remnant of what was supposed to be a new wave of nuclear plants in the U.S. using modular reactors by Westinghouse Electric Co. that were billed as being cheaper and easier to build than prior models.

But it has faced many setbacks since work began a decade ago. Nuclear regulators required design changes after the 2011 disaster at the Fukushima nuclear-power plant in Japan. Rising costs of the plant plunged Westinghouse, the designer and former construction contractor of Vogtle, into bankruptcy. The project has struggled to hire and retain qualified construction workers. There have also been problems with quality control in manufactured parts for the plant.

