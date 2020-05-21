Southern Power Buys 56-Megawatt Wind Facility From Invenergy

By Michael Dabaie

Southern Co.'s Southern Power said it acquired the 56-megawatt Beech Ridge II Wind Facility from Invenergy.

Located in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, Beech Ridge II was developed by Invenergy and utilizes 20 wind turbines manufactured by GE Renewable Energy. The project achieved commercial operation May 1.

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility are being sold under a 12-year power purchase agreement, Southern said.

Southern Power will be the majority owner. Invenergy will retain a minority ownership position, and Invenergy Services will operate and maintain the facility.

With the addition of Beech Ridge II, Southern Power said its wind portfolio consists of more than 2,100 MW of wind generation.

