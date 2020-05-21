Log in
Southern Power Buys 56-Megawatt Wind Facility From Invenergy

05/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Southern Co.'s Southern Power said it acquired the 56-megawatt Beech Ridge II Wind Facility from Invenergy.

Located in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, Beech Ridge II was developed by Invenergy and utilizes 20 wind turbines manufactured by GE Renewable Energy. The project achieved commercial operation May 1.

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility are being sold under a 12-year power purchase agreement, Southern said.

Southern Power will be the majority owner. Invenergy will retain a minority ownership position, and Invenergy Services will operate and maintain the facility.

With the addition of Beech Ridge II, Southern Power said its wind portfolio consists of more than 2,100 MW of wind generation.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.17% 6.505 Delayed Quote.-42.47%
SOUTHERN COMPANY 0.22% 54.96 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 853 M
EBIT 2020 5 480 M
Net income 2020 3 236 M
Debt 2020 50 825 M
Yield 2020 4,64%
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,98x
EV / Sales2021 4,90x
Capitalization 57 898 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,42 $
Last Close Price 54,83 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Berry Head-Research & Development
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-15.90%57 898
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.87%113 939
ENEL S.P.A.-11.60%69 861
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.91%66 091
IBERDROLA-2.20%63 451
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.66%61 221
