Southern : Power restored to 99 percent of Georgia Power customers impacted by Hurricane Michael

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has restored power to 99 percent, or more than 385,000 customers, impacted by Hurricane Michael. More than 5,800 personnel were mobilized as part of the company's restoration effort, including all of Georgia Power's resources, as well as assistance from other Southern Company operating companies and more than a dozen assisting utilities from as far away as Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. While work is nearly complete, all personnel in the field remain focused on reconnecting those customers who remain without power in the hardest hit areas of Southwest Georgia.

"The damage Hurricane Michael caused across the state was extensive and impacted hundreds of thousands of Georgians. We had more than 5,800 people working around the clock in challenging conditions to restore service for our customers as safely and quickly as possible, and I'm extremely proud of their work and dedication," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and support during restoration. I also want to personally thank our sister operating companies, public safety and governmental partners, and utilities from around the country who came together to help in response to Hurricane Michael."

Georgia Power continuously monitored the path of Hurricane Michael prior to the Category 4 storm entering Georgia. The historic hurricane crossed through Georgia leaving vast damage in its path with the hardest hit areas in Southwest Georgia. Hurricane Michael was the third-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in modern recorded history.

Georgia Power estimates that damage from Hurricane Michael includes:

More than 3,500 spans of wire down (or over 130 miles)

Approximately 1,000 broken or damaged power poles

More than 900 fallen trees

More than 200 transformers damaged

Customers in some of the hardest hit areas of Georgia may not be able reconnect to Georgia Power service due to extensive damage. Georgia Power reminds customers that the electrical service entry point on their home or business, including the meter box and other components, must be repaired before Georgia Power can reconnect service. The company cannot, by law, connect power to a damaged meter box, or other non-Georgia Power components, and property owners should contact a qualified electrician to make repairs in order for the company to reconnect service.

