Southern : Reading Wind Facility in Kansas is Operational

ATLANTA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced that the 200-megawatt (MW) Reading Wind Facility in Osage and Lyon Counties, Kansas, is now operational.

This project, Southern Power's eleventh wind facility, is the first to be validated as a carbon offset project under the Verified Carbon Standard Program through an agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL).

This initiative, which is expected to annually offset more than 10 percent of Royal Caribbean's emissions, is the latest addition to that company's extensive sustainability efforts, which include programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through innovations at sea and in port.

"Reading Wind Facility is our first wind project in the state of Kansas, and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation," said Southern Power President Bill Grantham. "The addition of this facility showcases our commitment to the development of wind energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet."

The carbon offsets generated by the Reading Wind Facility are being sold to Royal Caribbean under a 12-year power purchase agreement. These carbon offsets are certified with Verra using the Verified Carbon Standard Program, the world's most widely used voluntary greenhouse gas program.

Reading Wind Facility consists of 62 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa. Siemens Gamesa is responsible for the annual maintenance service plan and providing qualified personnel to support the 20-year Long Term Program (LTP) that covers all up-tower maintenance. Southern Power will perform the balance of onsite plant operations and maintenance. Southern Power's Remote Operation Center is responsible for 24-hour monitoring and responding to Southwest Power Pool operational instruction.

Southern Power acquired Reading Wind Facility in August 2018. Renewable Energy Systems (RES) served as the developer and constructor of the site, which created 200 jobs at peak construction.

Southern Power's wind portfolio consists of more than 2,100 MW of wind generation. Southern Power's wind facilities are a part of the company's 4,510-MW renewable fleet, which consists of 41 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 50 facilities operating or under development in 13 states with more than 11,920 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

