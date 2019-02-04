Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern : Refueling activities and performance enhancements underway at Plant Hatch Unit 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:24pm EST

Refueling activities and performance enhancements underway at Plant Hatch Unit 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- This morning at midnight ET, operators at the Edwin I. Hatch Electric Generating Plant safely took Unit 2 offline for a planned refueling and maintenance outage.

The last refueling outage for Unit 2 was completed in spring 2017. Each unit at Plant Hatch requires new fuel every 24 months. In addition to refueling the reactor and performing regular maintenance and testing, workers will make upgrades to plant systems and components.

'Safety is our No. 1 focus and priority,' said Plant Hatch Vice President Thomas Vehec. 'The key to a safe and successful outage is our outstanding employees and supporting partners. I am proud of the preparations we have made. Our entire team is focused and ready to accomplish this refueling outage safely and with quality by using our expertise and teamwork.'

Southern Company subsidiary Southern Nuclear operates Plant Hatch on behalf of Georgia Power and the plant's other Georgiaco-owners. Employees from across the Southern Nuclear fleet are assisting Plant Hatch's staff of more than 900 in the refueling effort. More than 800 additional workers from General Electric, Day and Zimmerman, and other partners are on site performing specialized tasks. This supplemental workforce provides economic stimulus to surrounding communities during the planning stages and throughout the outage.

Plant Hatch Unit 1 will continue to safely generate electricity while Unit 2 is offline and refueling.

About Southern Nuclear:
Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), is a leader among the nation's nuclear energy facility operators and an innovator in advanced nuclear technologies. Southern Nuclear is an essential part of Southern Company's energy portfolio, and its importance will continue to grow as America transitions to a low-carbon energy future. While the company produces clean, safe and reliable nuclear energy, it's also an economic engine powered by quality jobs and community service. Southern Nuclear operates a total of six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan, Ala.; the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Ga.; and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Ga.Southern Nuclear is the licensee of two new nuclear units currently under construction at Plant Vogtle that are among the first nuclear units being constructed in the United Statesin more than 30 years. Southern Nuclear received numerous accolades in 2016 for leadership in the advancement of nuclear energy including the Special Achievement Award by the United States Nuclear Infrastructure Council and the Presidential Citation by the American Nuclear Society. Southern Nuclear also received two of the Nuclear Energy Institute's Top Innovative Practice awards and special recognition for achieving excellence in research and performance. Southern Nuclear's Plant Hatch received the ANS Operations & Power Division's Utility Achievement Award for plant improvements that resulted in a record-setting refueling outage duration. The company's headquarters is in Birmingham, Ala.

Twitter: @SouthernNuclear; Facebook: facebook.com/southernnuclear; www.southernnuclear.com

About Southern Company:
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 44,000 MW of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric utilities in four states, natural gas distribution utilities in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top utilities in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Nuclear

For further information: Southern Nuclear Communications: 205-992-5395, Twitter: @SouthernNuclear, Facebook: facebook.com/southernnuclear, www.southernnuclear.com

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
08:24pSOUTHERN : Refueling activities and performance enhancements underway at Plant H..
PU
01/31SOUTHERN : Georgia Utility Proposes Coal Cuts, Removal of Dams
DJ
01/31GEORGIA POWER : files 20-year plan to meet Georgia's future energy needs
PR
01/29GEORGIA POWER : offers safety tips as winter temperatures set in
PR
01/28GEORGIA POWER : encourages safety, preparedness as winter weather approaches
PR
01/24SOUTHERN : Announces Expiration of Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of Certain..
PU
01/23SOUTHERN : 10 tips to beat the cold snaps, lower energy costs and stay warm
PU
01/23SOUTHERN : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
01/23SOUTHERN : Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of Certain Ou..
PU
01/21SOUTHERN : Alabama power dividends declared
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 972 M
EBIT 2018 5 354 M
Net income 2018 2 814 M
Debt 2018 43 296 M
Yield 2018 4,90%
P/E ratio 2018 18,43
P/E ratio 2019 16,09
EV / Sales 2018 4,06x
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 49 891 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,9 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.41%49 891
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.71%62 576
DOMINION ENERGY-0.69%55 109
IBERDROLA2.08%53 502
EXELON CORPORATION5.23%45 894
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER5.85%39 010
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.