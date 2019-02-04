Southern : Refueling activities and performance enhancements underway at Plant Hatch Unit 2

Refueling activities and performance enhancements underway at Plant Hatch Unit 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- This morning at midnight ET, operators at the Edwin I. Hatch Electric Generating Plant safely took Unit 2 offline for a planned refueling and maintenance outage.

The last refueling outage for Unit 2 was completed in spring 2017. Each unit at Plant Hatch requires new fuel every 24 months. In addition to refueling the reactor and performing regular maintenance and testing, workers will make upgrades to plant systems and components.

'Safety is our No. 1 focus and priority,' said Plant Hatch Vice President Thomas Vehec. 'The key to a safe and successful outage is our outstanding employees and supporting partners. I am proud of the preparations we have made. Our entire team is focused and ready to accomplish this refueling outage safely and with quality by using our expertise and teamwork.'

Southern Company subsidiary Southern Nuclear operates Plant Hatch on behalf of Georgia Power and the plant's other Georgiaco-owners. Employees from across the Southern Nuclear fleet are assisting Plant Hatch's staff of more than 900 in the refueling effort. More than 800 additional workers from General Electric, Day and Zimmerman, and other partners are on site performing specialized tasks. This supplemental workforce provides economic stimulus to surrounding communities during the planning stages and throughout the outage.

Plant Hatch Unit 1 will continue to safely generate electricity while Unit 2 is offline and refueling.

