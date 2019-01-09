Southern : Scholarships Awarded By Alabama Power/B.A.S.S. To Two Alabama Students

Scholarships Awarded By Alabama Power/B.A.S.S. To Two Alabama Students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two Alabama students were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship from B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power, the companies announced today.

'We are proud to partner with Alabama Power to support students who want to further their education in a trade,' said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. 'And, we're even more pleased to provide additional scholarship opportunities for students.'

Brenton Godwin of Stapleton and Grey Terry of Tuscaloosa are the recipients.

Godwin is currently a senior at Baldwin County High School (BCHS) in Bay Minette, Ala., and plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College.

'I plan on starting my college career at Coastal Alabama Community College, then transferring to Auburn University to obtain my Bachelor's Degree in Poultry Science Production,' said Godwin. 'While in college, I aspire to fish at Auburn on the collegiate level.'

He has been an active member of the Baldwin County Fishing Team for the past three seasons, as well as several activities at school and in his community. He participates in Key Club, French Club, Technology Student Association, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society and the BCHS Varsity baseball team.

'It means so much to me to have been chosen for this scholarship,' said Godwin. 'I've always loved the sport of bass fishing, and the fact that I'm able to pay for college through this sport is something I never would have imagined 5 years ago.'

Terry, a senior at Northridge High School, has been a student in the welding program at Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy and Shelton State Community College's Dual Enrollment Welding class.

'My goal is to complete an Associate's Degree at Shelton State and pursue a career in welding,' Terry said. 'Since I began taking these courses, I have learned so much about the importance of skilled trades.'

'Congratulations to Brenton and Grey for this acknowledgement of their environmental stewardship and hard work in the classroom,' said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. 'These scholarships continue to help students develop the high-demand skills needed for a career in the future workforce of Alabama, and we are proud to partner with BASS to make it happen.'

Applications were open to students currently attending, or planning to attend, a technical school in the state of Alabama.

The scholarship recipients are able to apply the award toward tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications for the 2019-2020 school year will open early this year. Visit Bassmaster.com for details.

