Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern : Scholarships Awarded By Alabama Power/B.A.S.S. To Two Alabama Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:19pm EST

Scholarships Awarded By Alabama Power/B.A.S.S. To Two Alabama Students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two Alabama students were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship from B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power, the companies announced today.

'We are proud to partner with Alabama Power to support students who want to further their education in a trade,' said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. 'And, we're even more pleased to provide additional scholarship opportunities for students.'

Brenton Godwin of Stapleton and Grey Terry of Tuscaloosa are the recipients.

Godwin is currently a senior at Baldwin County High School (BCHS) in Bay Minette, Ala., and plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College.

'I plan on starting my college career at Coastal Alabama Community College, then transferring to Auburn University to obtain my Bachelor's Degree in Poultry Science Production,' said Godwin. 'While in college, I aspire to fish at Auburn on the collegiate level.'

He has been an active member of the Baldwin County Fishing Team for the past three seasons, as well as several activities at school and in his community. He participates in Key Club, French Club, Technology Student Association, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society and the BCHS Varsity baseball team.

'It means so much to me to have been chosen for this scholarship,' said Godwin. 'I've always loved the sport of bass fishing, and the fact that I'm able to pay for college through this sport is something I never would have imagined 5 years ago.'

Terry, a senior at Northridge High School, has been a student in the welding program at Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy and Shelton State Community College's Dual Enrollment Welding class.

'My goal is to complete an Associate's Degree at Shelton State and pursue a career in welding,' Terry said. 'Since I began taking these courses, I have learned so much about the importance of skilled trades.'

'Congratulations to Brenton and Grey for this acknowledgement of their environmental stewardship and hard work in the classroom,' said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. 'These scholarships continue to help students develop the high-demand skills needed for a career in the future workforce of Alabama, and we are proud to partner with BASS to make it happen.'

Applications were open to students currently attending, or planning to attend, a technical school in the state of Alabama.

The scholarship recipients are able to apply the award toward tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications for the 2019-2020 school year will open early this year. Visit Bassmaster.com for details.

About Alabama Power Company

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides affordable, reliable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com[bassmaster.us6.list-manage.com].

About B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 500,000-member organization's fully integrated media platforms include the industry's leading magazines (Bassmasterand B.A.S.S. Times), website

(Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasterson ESPN2 and Pursuit Channel), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs and events. For 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, BassPro.com Bassmaster Open Series, Academy Sports + Outdoors B.A.S.S. Nation Series presented by Magellan Outdoors, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series, Bassmaster Team Championship and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

-30-

Media Contact: Dave Precht, 205-313-0931, dprecht@bassmaster.com

B.A.S.S. LLC

3500 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35243 Telephone: (205) 313-0900 • Fax: (205) 313-0951

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 18:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
01:19pSOUTHERN : Scholarships Awarded By Alabama Power/B.A.S.S. To Two Alabama Student..
PU
10:49aGEORGIA POWER : announces the New Teacher Assistance Grant recipients for the 20..
PR
01/08SOUTHERN : mPrest to Partner with Southern Company for Grid Modernization and Di..
AQ
01/07SOUTHERN : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
01/04SOUTHERN : Current report filing
PU
01/04SOUTHERN CO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04SOUTHERN : sells Gulf Power to NextEra Energy
AQ
01/03SOUTHERN : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01/02SOUTHERN : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
01/02VIRGINIA NATURAL GAS : to Lower Customers' Rates by $13.9 million to Share Savin..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 897 M
EBIT 2018 5 426 M
Net income 2018 2 812 M
Debt 2018 44 298 M
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 17,10
P/E ratio 2019 15,24
EV / Sales 2018 3,94x
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 45 899 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,6 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%45 899
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.25%60 602
DOMINION ENERGY0.07%53 782
IBERDROLA1.03%51 804
EXELON CORPORATION-0.89%43 225
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-2.29%36 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.