Southern : Securities Registration (section 12(b))

Delaware 58-0690070 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or (IRS Employer organization) Identification No.) 30 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, N.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30308 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which to be so registered each class is to be so registered 2019 Series A Corporate Units New York Stock Exchange

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: 333-223128

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None