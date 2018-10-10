Southern : Stay safe and informed during Hurricane Michael with tools, resources from Georgia Power

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast over the next 24 hours, Georgia Power continues to monitor the changing forecast and plan for all potential scenarios. The company has been in contact with its emergency response partners, including the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Mutual Assistance Network, and is prepared to respond to this storm as quickly and safely as possible.

Georgia Power encourages customers to stay safe and informed during Hurricane Michael by using a variety of free tools and resources available:

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

The Mutual Assistance Network

Georgia Power is part of a national mutual assistance network consisting of dozens of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power can provide assistance to or receive assistance from other utilities when service to customers is interrupted due to severe weather. In preparation for potential impacts, Georgia will not release crews to other states to assist in Michael restoration until service to all Georgia Power customers has been evaluated and addressed.

Just last year, Hurricane Irma broke or damaged approximately 1,500 power poles, and more than 2,400 trees brought down nearly 230 miles of wire across the state. Georgia Power restored power to nearly one million customers impacted by Hurricane Irma quickly and safely by fully deploying company resources and leveraging the mutual assistance network in the week following the storm.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind.

