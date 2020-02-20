Southern : Stay warm and save energy as temperatures drop across Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures across parts of Georgia expected to drop in the coming days, Georgia Power reminds customers that small changes around the house can deliver big energy savings during fluctuating temperatures.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Georgia Power offers efficiency tips, tools and resources that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Simple winter weather tips to save money and energy include:

Focus on the fireplace – Close the flue damper tightly, or leave cracked if it's a standing pilot light when the fireplace is not in use. Consider increasing fireplace efficiency with a heat-circulating fireplace and chimney adapter system.

Close the flue damper tightly, or leave cracked if it's a standing pilot light when the fireplace is not in use. Consider increasing fireplace efficiency with a heat-circulating fireplace and chimney adapter system. Let it flow – Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters.

Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters. Thinking thermostats – Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature setting when you are away from the house and save up to $100 a year in energy costs.

Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature setting when you are away from the house and save up to a year in energy costs. Caulk & strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use. It's great to insulate – Keep heat where it belongs with proper insulation in attics and walls. You'll save energy 24/7 and be eligible for hundreds of dollars in rebates from Georgia Power.

The company also offers a single, convenient online portal featuring the most popular energy saving and smart home products, such as LED lighting and smart thermostats, at GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com.

Bill Payment Assistance

Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Low-Income Senior Citizens Discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

