Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern : Support your school, your cause at Alabama Power Appliance Center locations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:40pm CEST

Alabama Power Appliance Center and Birmingham-based Planet Fundraiser have teamed up to help Appliance Center customers give back to their local school or nonprofit.

For every purchase made at any of Alabama Power Appliance Center's 86 locations, a 10 percent donation will be made to the customer's school or charitable organization of choice, up to the first $100 of the purchase price. The donation applies to any item sold at the Alabama Power Appliance Center, including furniture and electronics.

Donating is easy: Download the Planet Fundraiser app and create an account. Then choose the cause of your choice. Upload a photo of your Alabama Power Appliance Center receipt, and Planet Fundraiser takes it from there. If a preferred nonprofit or cause is not participating, it's also easy to request they be added with a few simple steps on the app.

'Alabama Power has always focused on supporting the communities we serve,' said Karla Shoemaker, merchandise sales manager for Alabama Power. 'With children heading back to school, and fall improvement projects starting, this is a great way for our Appliance Center customers to support the school or causes that are close to their hearts.'

To learn more, visit any Alabama Power Appliance Center location. To find the center nearest you, please visit www.smartneighbor.com and scroll to the 'Appliance Center Locations' link at the bottom. While on the site, you can check out special deals and explore other products and services brought to you by Alabama Power and Smart Neighbor. You can also call 1-888-44SMART (1-888-447-6278). Customer Service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

To learn more about Planet Fundraiser, visit www.planetfundraiser.com.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 16:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
06:40pSOUTHERN : Support your school, your cause at Alabama Power Appliance Center loc..
PU
08/10SOUTHERN : Aug. 11 (8/11) Serves As Convenient Reminder For Georgia Residents To..
PR
08/10SOUTHERN : unit increases cost estimate for Vogtle nuclear units amid labor shor..
AQ
08/10SOUTHERN : JEA faces another spike in Plant Vogtle nuclear construction costs
AQ
08/10SOUTHERN CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09SOUTHERN : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Alabama (Aug. 9)
AQ
08/09GEORGIA POWER : Georgia 811 team up for new safety video on National 811 Day
PR
08/09SOUTHERN : Gulf Power helps Panama City Beach restaurant power up kitchen of the..
PU
08/09SOUTHERN : Costs For Vogtle Nuclear Expansion Jump By $1.1 Billion
AQ
08/08SOUTHERN : Reports Higher Adjusted Profit as Expenses Fall -- Earnings Review
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:15aSOUTHERN COMPANY : Vogtle Pain But Dividend Gain 
07:52aU.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lira Tumbles (Wall Stree.. 
06:56aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lir.. 
02:41aAll work stops on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline following FERC ruling 
08/10NEXTERA ENERGY : An Undervalued Tech Company (In Disguise) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 731 M
EBIT 2018 5 461 M
Net income 2018 2 689 M
Debt 2018 43 913 M
Yield 2018 5,15%
P/E ratio 2018 17,81
P/E ratio 2019 15,43
EV / Sales 2018 4,02x
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
Capitalization 47 354 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,1 $
Spread / Average Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.08%47 354
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.83%56 648
IBERDROLA0.96%47 819
DOMINION ENERGY-12.79%46 351
EXELON CORPORATION9.44%41 869
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.70%34 988
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.