Southern : Support your school, your cause at Alabama Power Appliance Center locations

Alabama Power Appliance Center and Birmingham-based Planet Fundraiser have teamed up to help Appliance Center customers give back to their local school or nonprofit.

For every purchase made at any of Alabama Power Appliance Center's 86 locations, a 10 percent donation will be made to the customer's school or charitable organization of choice, up to the first $100 of the purchase price. The donation applies to any item sold at the Alabama Power Appliance Center, including furniture and electronics.

Donating is easy: Download the Planet Fundraiser app and create an account. Then choose the cause of your choice. Upload a photo of your Alabama Power Appliance Center receipt, and Planet Fundraiser takes it from there. If a preferred nonprofit or cause is not participating, it's also easy to request they be added with a few simple steps on the app.

'Alabama Power has always focused on supporting the communities we serve,' said Karla Shoemaker, merchandise sales manager for Alabama Power. 'With children heading back to school, and fall improvement projects starting, this is a great way for our Appliance Center customers to support the school or causes that are close to their hearts.'

To learn more, visit any Alabama Power Appliance Center location. To find the center nearest you, please visit www.smartneighbor.com and scroll to the 'Appliance Center Locations' link at the bottom. While on the site, you can check out special deals and explore other products and services brought to you by Alabama Power and Smart Neighbor. You can also call 1-888-44SMART (1-888-447-6278). Customer Service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

To learn more about Planet Fundraiser, visit www.planetfundraiser.com.