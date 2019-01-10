Southern Telecom partners with SEIMITSU to establish fiber connection for major multinational technology company

Southern Telecom's strategic partnership with SEIMITSU will offer colocation and a new fiber route; creating diversity to enhance the customer network

ATLANTA, January 10, 2019 - Southern Telecom, Inc . (STI), a subsidiary of Southern Company, announces a partnership with SEIMITSU Business Technology Solutions to provide a major multinational technology company with new fiber connections and colocation in central Georgia. The technology company is utilizing STI's fiber to connect and expand its own broadband network and support a greater customer experience across the Southeast US region. The joint fiber connection provides a lateral at each end of the route and offers one colocation space for the new customer.

Seimitsu has a long and proven track record in designing and building networks and has partnered with STI to offer a unique, diverse and cost-effective solution for providing an optimal end-to-end solution for STI's end users.

The new fiber build is part of STI's construction and evaluation of several new routes around the Southeast, as well as the company's ongoing effort to support route diversity and access to numerous key colocation sites in Atlanta. Southern Telecom markets more than 2,600 route miles in the Southeast anchored by a robust conduit and dark fiber metro network throughout Atlanta.

'STI's partnership with Seimitsu, one of our most valued infrastructure partners, to serve our customer is a huge step forward in our ongoing network fiber strategy to enhance our current routes and introduce new ones,' comments Barry Navarre, Business Development Manager for STI. 'The new fiber route and colocation space will ensure faster connections in the Southeast for this major customer, and the thousands of customers it serves in the area.'

'We are honored to work with STI on this critical fiber optic build and support the enhancement of their network,' states Seimitsu 'Sam' Cook, President of Seimitsu. 'Owning a small metro network in Savannah, Ga., Seimitsu successfully provided STI with one of the laterals it needed to complete the connection without construction.'

For more information on Southern Telecom and the dark fiber and colocation services it offers, visit http://www.southern-telecom.com .

About Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company that provides long-haul and metropolitan dark fiber connecting Atlanta with other cities throughout the Southeast. The company also provides network elements such as access to rights of way, conduit, neutral co-location, and other related maintenance services. Southern Telecom is certificated as a telecommunications provider in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and at the Federal level. For more information about Southern Telecom, visit www.southern-telecom.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is nationally recognized as a leading energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers in 11 states across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are building the future of energy by developing the full portfolio of energy resources. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc and designated as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine.. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

STI Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1-866-695-3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

About Seimitsu

SEIMITSU is a true American success story, built on hard work and customer focus. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Savannah, Ga and is locally owned by Seimitsu 'Sam' Cook and Cynthia D. Cook. The company is also the proud recipient of 2016 Small Business Administration's Family Owned Business of the Year.

Seimitsu offers a full suite of telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions to national carriers, enterprise, small business, healthcare, governmental and educational customers. The company focuses on three distinct service offerings: fiber network and related telecom/data services; IT consulting services; and outside plant construction services. Seimitsu has over 34 years of experience in developing communications and data networks that serve a broad range of businesses and organizations.

Seimitsu has developed a fiber network to serve commercial accounts within Savannah and surrounding areas. The network contains almost 5,000 fiber miles within 50+ miles of underground conduit with plenty of spare conduits for future growth. Current and future opportunities are bright with public/private partnerships while continuing to add miles.

Seimitsu Media Contact:

Seimitsu 'Sam' Cook

912.352.3689 x3001

912.525.0310 Direct

912.657.9302 Mobile

samc@seimitsu.com

www.seimitsu.com