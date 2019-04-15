Southern : Thomas M. Holder named to Georgia Power Board of Directors

ATLANTA, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has elected Thomas "Tommy" M. Holder to the company's board of directors, effective May 1, 2019. Holder is chairman and CEO of Atlanta-based Holder Construction Company.

Holder Construction is a national commercial construction services firm that consistently ranks as one of the Nation's Top 100 Contractors and has one of the largest teams of general contractors, construction managers and design-builders in the United States. Holder joined the company in 1976 and has held various positions in operations and management before being named chairman and CEO in 1997.

"As head of Holder Construction, Tommy offers expertise across construction management, planning and design, safety, sustainability and more," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "His leadership and experience will be an asset to Georgia Power as we continue to invest in all areas of our business to best serve our customers now and in the future. We welcome him to our board of directors."

A native of Atlanta and an active member in the community, Holder serves as board chair of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and is chair of the Facilities Committee of the Woodruff Arts Center. He is a board member of the Westside Future Fund, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Research Alliance, the Georgia Tech Foundation and the Georgia Historical Society. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta.

About Georgia Power

