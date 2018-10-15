Southern : Thousands more lights on tonight

Gulf Power has more than 6,000 people working around the clock to restore power.

Gulf Power announces that 95 percent of all customers who can receive power in Panama City Beach west of Highway 79 have been restored. This milestone represents more than 10,000 customers restored on this section of Panama City Beach. All impacted areas have aggressive timelines for restoration of 95% of customers who can receive power. To support this unprecedented restoration effort, the company has more than 6,000 lineworkers and support personnel working to rebuild and repair the system.

'This is a massive, well-coordinated effort to bring power and hope back to these communities, families and businesses. We are pleased to be making steady progress as thousands more lights are shining tonight,' said Adrianne Collins, vice president of Power Delivery. 'It is great to reach this milestone, and we will not stop until the work is complete.'

Estimated Restoration Times - View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

COMPLETE: 95% of Panama City Beach west of Highway 79 has been restored.

has been restored. Panama City Beach east of Highway 79 to the Hathaway Bridge is estimated to be restored by midnight,

Oct. 15.

Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties in the following areas:

o Areas north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 17.

o Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

o Customers who live in the Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida, served by Gulf Power, are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 19

Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven, Youngstown and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of customers who are able to take service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Current storm-related outage total as of 5 p.m. CDT