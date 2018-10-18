Southern : Virginia Natural Gas celebrates Careers in Energy Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During Careers in Energy Week (Oct. 15-19), Virginia Natural Gas wants to increase public awareness of the career opportunities in the energy industry and emphasize the important role energy companies have in supporting the local economy.

With roots that stretch back to 1850, Virginia Natural Gas has a history of safely and reliably powering the homes and businesses in southeastern Virginia, but as the demand for energy continues to grow, the company is looking to hire for the future.

According to the Center for Energy Workforce Development, nearly 50 percent of the energy workforce will retire in the next 5-10 years. That means energy companies like Virginia Natural Gas need to start today to develop the skilled workforce needed to continue to meet the energy needs of tomorrow.

Veterans Training Program

The company is looking to the highly sought-after skills and leadership of veterans with the Virginia Natural Gas Veterans Training Program, a GI Bill-eligible and a Navy Region Mid-Atlantic approved SkillBridge program held in conjunction with Tidewater Community College and the Virginia Gas Operator's Association.

The one-week intensive training program is offered to former and transitioning military service members and focuses on the critical components of natural gas pipeline operations and safety. Led by experienced utility professionals, program participants learn how they can apply their skills against the industry needs and help prepare them for future employment in the natural gas industry.

Technical Studies Program

For skilled workers who often need formal education to advance their careers, a new transfer agreement between Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, helps highly-skilled employees bridge the gap between professional expertise and formal education. The agreement was designed to meet the growing needs of local business and industry partners, like Virginia Natural Gas, by providing college credit to adult and nontraditional students for their knowledge, training and skills in the workplace.

Tidewater Community College's Technical Studies Program provides college credit for nearly half of the associate degree to those with documented technical skills and professional experience; through the agreement, Old Dominion University will accept all credits awarded by TCC.

Virginia Natural Gas furthers the investment in its employees with a generous tuition assistance benefit that can be applied toward either degree program.

"We encourage everyone to consider a career in the energy industry – not just during Careers in Energy Week, but every week," said Jim Kibler, president of Virginia Natural Gas. "Now is a great time to explore this growing field. We're committed to rewarding and retaining the most talented energy professionals so that our customers receive the most responsive and reliable service possible."

For more information about the Veterans Natural Gas Training Program or career opportunities at Virginia Natural Gas, visit virginianaturalgas.com/careers.

About Virginia Natural Gas

Virginia Natural Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Virginia Natural Gas provides natural gas service to nearly 300,000 customers in southeast Virginia. Virginia Natural Gas has been recognized as one of the safest, most reliable and customer-focused natural gas service providers and is consistently ranked in the top quartile for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Associates. In 2017, Virginia Natural Gas earned the Most Trusted Brand recognition from Market Strategies International's Cogent Report™ study, and for the second consecutive year was named Local Distribution Company of the Year by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy and the Virginia Oil and Gas Association. For more information, visit virginianaturalgas.com and connect with the company on Facebook and Twitter.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with 774,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit Southern Company Gas at southerncompanygas.com.

SOURCE Southern Company