Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Southern : Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners agree to 5 p.m. Wednesday extension on vote to finalize details of an agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

UPDATE: Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners agree to 5 p.m. Wednesday extension on vote to finalize details of an agreement

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2018/PRNewswire / -- All four of the Vogtle Co-Owners (Georgia Power, MEAG Power, Dalton Utilities and Oglethorpe Power) have agreed to extend Tuesday's 11:30 p.m. (EDT)voting deadline to Wednesday at 5 p.m. (EDT)in order to finalize details of an agreement among the co-owners and seek necessary approvals.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning the cancellation of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Georgia Power cautions that there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Georgia Power; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in GeorgiaPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations; the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings, or inquiries; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to the cancellation of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, including Georgia PSC approvals and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission actions; changes in GeorgiaPower's credit ratings; and the effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by standard setting bodies. Georgia Power expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

SOURCE Georgia Power

For further information: Georgia Power Media Relations, (404) 506-7676 or (800) 282-1696

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 11:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
01:48pSOUTHERN : Vogtle Nuclear Plant Owners Extend Deadline On Vote to Continue Proje..
DJ
01:06pSOUTHERN : Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners agree to 5 p.m. Wednesday extension on vote to..
PU
01:02pUPDATE : Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners agree to 5 p.m. Wednesday extension on vote to f..
PR
12:59aVOGTLE 3 & 4 CO-OWNERS AGREE TO 11 : 30 p.m. extension on vote to move forward w..
PR
09/25SOUTHERN : Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners agree to 7 p.m. extension on vote to move forw..
PR
09/25SOUTHERN : Three of the Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners have voted to move forward with c..
PR
09/25SOUTHERN : Owners of Last Nuclear Plant Being Built Working on Deal -- Update
DJ
09/24SOUTHERN : Last Nuclear Plant Being Built in U.S. Survives Vote
DJ
09/23SCUTTLEBIZ : General Assembly spars with Georgia Power
AQ
09/21MISSISSIPPI POWER : announces redemption of preferred stock, depositary shares a..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains & Upside For September 
09/25MY 4% DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Q3'18 Summary And Plans For The Coming Months 
09/25Fate of Vogtle nuclear project down to 'game of chicken' 
09/25Which Utility Will Pay My Winter Bills? 
09/25Instagram Founders Out At Facebook (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 781 M
EBIT 2018 5 344 M
Net income 2018 2 689 M
Debt 2018 43 463 M
Yield 2018 5,56%
P/E ratio 2018 16,17
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
EV / Sales 2018 3,81x
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 43 334 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.15%43 334
DUKE ENERGY CORP-6.30%56 141
IBERDROLA0.28%47 527
DOMINION ENERGY-14.20%45 469
EXELON CORPORATION8.04%41 128
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-5.11%34 412
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.