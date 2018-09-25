Southern : Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners agree to 7 p.m. extension on vote to move forward with construction

Log in
09/25/2018 | 10:44pm CEST

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All four of the Vogtle co-owners (Georgia Power, MEAG Power, Dalton Utilities and Oglethorpe Power) have agreed to extend today's voting deadline to 7 p.m. (EST) tonight in order to continue the progress being made on reaching an agreement to move forward with construction.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning the cancellation of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Georgia Power cautions that there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Georgia Power; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Georgia Power's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations; the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings, or inquiries; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to the cancellation of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, including Georgia PSC approvals and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission actions; changes in Georgia Power's credit ratings; and the effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by standard setting bodies. Georgia Power expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vogtle-3--4-co-owners-agree-to-7-pm-extension-on-vote-to-move-forward-with-construction-300718829.html

SOURCE Georgia Power


© PRNewswire 2018
