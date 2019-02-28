Log in
Southern : Volunteers set to clean Lake Eufaula March 9

02/28/2019

What: The annual Renew Our Rivers Lake Eufaula cleanup is Saturday, March 9. Volunteers should report to the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Chewalla Road near the intersection of Highway 431 and Highway 82 from 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. All volunteers should bring emergency contact information, and minors must have a chaperone to participate. Lunch will be provided for volunteers. The cleanup will end at noon.

This Renew Our Rivers cleanup is coordinated by the Friends of Lake Eufaula, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Alabama Power.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. This year, 30 cleanups are planned through November on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa, Mobile and Tallapoosa rivers.

To learn more about volunteer efforts, visit our website at https://apcshorelines.com/blog/.

Directions: Travel on Highway 431 north or south to Highway 82 west in Eufaula and follow the signs at the intersection.

Volunteer Contact: Brad Moore at 334-750-7824

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 21:51:06 UTC
