Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern : Volunteers set to clean Neely Henry Lake Aug. 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

Volunteers set to clean Neely Henry Lake Aug. 25

What: The annual Renew Our Rivers Neely Henry Lake cleanup is Saturday, Aug. 25. Volunteers, including those with boats, are encouraged to register at the Ten Islands office Aug. 20-25 and pick up T-shirts, trash bags and gloves. Boats can launch for no fee at Lakeshore Marina, Greensport Marina or Ten Islands Park. There will be trash bins at those locations and Ohatchee Town Hall all week. Cleanups can be conducted during the week. The Saturday cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. at the Ohatchee Town Hall for the Calhoun site and the Greensport Marina for the St. Clair site and finish at noon. A celebration lunch will be provided to volunteers on Saturday.

This cleanup is coordinated by Alabama Power, Buffalo Rock, Jack's, Greensport Marina, Lakeshore Marina, Wise Environmental, Neely Henry Lake Association and the city of Ohatchee.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. This year, 32 cleanups are planned through November on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa, Mobile and Tallapoosa rivers.

To learn more about volunteer efforts, please visit www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers.

Locations: Lakeshore Marina: 111 Lakeshore Lane, Ohatchee

Greensport Marina: 1000 Greensport, Ashville

Ten Islands Park: 16157 Highway 144, Ohatchee

Town Hall: 7801 Alabama Highway 77, Ohatchee

Volunteer

Contact: Casandra Lewis Maudsley at 256-225-2082

256-225-2082

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
07:31pSOUTHERN : Volunteers set to clean Neely Henry Lake Aug. 25
PU
08/15SOUTHERN : Gulf Power Business Connect gives Warfighters a fighting chance
PU
08/15SOUTHERN : Support your school, your cause at Alabama Power Appliance Center loc..
PU
08/13SOUTHERN : Support your school, your cause at Alabama Power Appliance Center loc..
PU
08/10SOUTHERN : Aug. 11 (8/11) Serves As Convenient Reminder For Georgia Residents To..
PR
08/10SOUTHERN : unit increases cost estimate for Vogtle nuclear units amid labor shor..
AQ
08/10SOUTHERN : JEA faces another spike in Plant Vogtle nuclear construction costs
AQ
08/10SOUTHERN CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09SOUTHERN : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Alabama (Aug. 9)
AQ
08/09GEORGIA POWER : Georgia 811 team up for new safety video on National 811 Day
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Nothing Should Surprise Current Southern Company Shareholders 
08/13SOUTHERN COMPANY : Vogtle Pain But Dividend Gain 
08/13U.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lira Tumbles (Wall Stree.. 
08/13WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lir.. 
08/13All work stops on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline following FERC ruling 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 694 M
EBIT 2018 5 329 M
Net income 2018 2 689 M
Debt 2018 43 550 M
Yield 2018 5,04%
P/E ratio 2018 18,20
P/E ratio 2019 15,78
EV / Sales 2018 4,00x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Capitalization 47 263 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,1 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.85%47 263
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.68%57 857
IBERDROLA0.28%47 228
DOMINION ENERGY-14.06%45 541
EXELON CORPORATION10.71%41 872
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.47%35 008
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.