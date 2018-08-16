Southern : Volunteers set to clean Neely Henry Lake Aug. 25

Volunteers set to clean Neely Henry Lake Aug. 25

What: The annual Renew Our Rivers Neely Henry Lake cleanup is Saturday, Aug. 25. Volunteers, including those with boats, are encouraged to register at the Ten Islands office Aug. 20-25 and pick up T-shirts, trash bags and gloves. Boats can launch for no fee at Lakeshore Marina, Greensport Marina or Ten Islands Park. There will be trash bins at those locations and Ohatchee Town Hall all week. Cleanups can be conducted during the week. The Saturday cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. at the Ohatchee Town Hall for the Calhoun site and the Greensport Marina for the St. Clair site and finish at noon. A celebration lunch will be provided to volunteers on Saturday.

This cleanup is coordinated by Alabama Power, Buffalo Rock, Jack's, Greensport Marina, Lakeshore Marina, Wise Environmental, Neely Henry Lake Association and the city of Ohatchee.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. This year, 32 cleanups are planned through November on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa, Mobile and Tallapoosa rivers.

To learn more about volunteer efforts, please visit www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers.

Locations: Lakeshore Marina: 111 Lakeshore Lane, Ohatchee

Greensport Marina: 1000 Greensport, Ashville

Ten Islands Park: 16157 Highway 144, Ohatchee

Town Hall: 7801 Alabama Highway 77, Ohatchee

Volunteer

Contact: Casandra Lewis Maudsley at 256-225-2082

