Southern Company

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Southern : Volunteers set to clean R.L. Harris Lake Oct. 23-25

10/12/2018 | 03:48pm CEST

Volunteers set to clean R.L. Harris Lake Oct. 23-25

What: The Renew Our Rivers R.L. Harris Lake cleanup is Oct. 23-25. Volunteers should report at 8 a.m. each day to the Highway 48 boat ramp. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes. Minors must have a chaperone to participate. T-shirts, bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers. The cleanup will end at 2 p.m. each day and lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided by local businesses.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. This year, 30 cleanups are planned through November on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa, Mobile and Tallapoosa rivers.

To learn more about volunteer efforts, visit our website, http://www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers.

Directions: From Wedowee: Take Highway 48 west. Travel approximately 6 miles and the boat ramp will be on the right side of the road.

Volunteer Contact: Sheila Smith, 256-396-5093 or Marlin Glover, 770-445-0824

Southern Company published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:47:07 UTC
