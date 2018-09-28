Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern : Volunteers set to clean Smith Lake in Winston County October 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

What: The annual Renew Our Rivers Smith Lake cleanup in Winston County is happening October 4, 2018. Volunteers should report at 8:30 a.m. to the Corinth Recreation Area. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes. Minors must have a chaperone to participate. Lunch will be provided.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. This year, 30 cleanups are planned through November on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa, Mobile and Tallapoosa rivers.

To learn more about volunteer efforts, please visit www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers.

Directions: From Jasper: Travel north on Highway 195 for 35 miles to Double Springs, which leads to Highway 278. Travel the road to the red light and go east for approximately 7 miles. When you see the Corinth Campground sign, turn right on County Road 57 and the road will lead you to the Corinth Recreation Area.

Volunteer Contact: Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 21:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
09/28SOUTHERN : Volunteers set to clean Smith Lake in Winston County October 4
PU
09/27SOUTHERN : Chattanooga Gas announces new director of Regional Operations
PR
09/27GEORGIA POWER - VOGTLE 3 AND 4 CO-OW : 30 p.m. extension on vote to move forward..
AQ
09/27SOUTHERN : Overbudget, Delayed Plant Vogtle Nuclear Expansion Continues
AQ
09/27SOUTHERN : Deal Keeps U.S. Nuclear Plant Alive
DJ
09/26SOUTHERN : Deal Keeps Alive Last U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Under Construction -- ..
DJ
09/26SOUTHERN : Deal Keeps Alive Last U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Under Construction
DJ
09/26SOUTHERN : All four of the Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners vote to move forward with cons..
PR
09/26SOUTHERN CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26GEORGIA POWER : Honored by the Atlanta Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27SOUTHERN COMPANY : Take A Pass On This Dividend Stock 
09/26All four Vogtle nuclear plant co-owners vote to continue construction 
09/26Fed Policy Uncertainties Arise As Eurodollar Futures Flash Yield Curve Invers.. 
09/26Vogtle nuclear plant co-owners again extend deadline 
09/25Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains & Upside For September 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 784 M
EBIT 2018 5 346 M
Net income 2018 2 693 M
Debt 2018 43 463 M
Yield 2018 5,57%
P/E ratio 2018 16,14
P/E ratio 2019 14,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,81x
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 43 263 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.09%43 263
DUKE ENERGY CORP-6.15%55 628
IBERDROLA0.28%47 830
DOMINION ENERGY-14.71%44 992
EXELON CORPORATION8.63%40 761
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-5.18%33 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.