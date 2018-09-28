Southern : Volunteers set to clean Smith Lake in Winston County October 4

What: The annual Renew Our Rivers Smith Lake cleanup in Winston County is happening October 4, 2018. Volunteers should report at 8:30 a.m. to the Corinth Recreation Area. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes. Minors must have a chaperone to participate. Lunch will be provided.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. This year, 30 cleanups are planned through November on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa, Mobile and Tallapoosa rivers.

To learn more about volunteer efforts, please visit www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers.

Directions: From Jasper: Travel north on Highway 195 for 35 miles to Double Springs, which leads to Highway 278. Travel the road to the red light and go east for approximately 7 miles. When you see the Corinth Campground sign, turn right on County Road 57 and the road will lead you to the Corinth Recreation Area.

Volunteer Contact: Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com