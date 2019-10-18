Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern : Volunteers to clean R.L. Harris Reservoir Oct. 22-24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:26pm EDT
Volunteers to clean R.L. Harris Reservoir Oct. 22-24

What: The Renew Our Rivers R.L. Harris Reservoir (also known as Lake Wedowee) cleanup is Oct. 22-24. Volunteers should report each day at 8 a.m. to the Highway 48 boat ramp. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes. Minors should have a chaperone to participate. T-shirts, bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers. The cleanup will end at 1 p.m. each day. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided by local businesses.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. To learn more about volunteer efforts, visit https://apcshorelines.com/blog/.

Directions: From Wedowee: Take Highway 48 west. Travel approximately 6 miles and the boat ramp will be on the right side of the road.

Volunteer Contact: Bob May at 256-454-6921 or Sheila Smith at 256-396-5093

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 17:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
01:26pSOUTHERN : Volunteers to clean R.L. Harris Reservoir Oct. 22-24
PU
10/17SOUTHERN COMPANY : 's 2019 proxy statement recognized as the nation's best
PR
10/16SOUTHERN COMPANY : Selected as Finalist for Corporate Social Responsibility Awar..
PR
10/16SOUTHERN : Alabama power dividends declared
PU
10/16POWERSECURE : Launches a State-of-the-Art Microgrid in Research Triangle Park
PR
10/16SOUTHERN : Techstars, Alabama Power and state leaders join forces on EnergyTech ..
PU
10/16TECHSTARS : Partners With Alabama Business And State Leaders To Bring EnergyTech..
PR
10/10GEORGIA POWER : receives Chairman's Circle Corporate Responsibility Award from 1..
PR
10/10GEORGIA POWER : places focus on literacy during Georgia Pre-K Week
PR
10/03SOUTHERN COMPANY : third-quarter earnings to be released October 30
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 102 M
EBIT 2019 5 432 M
Net income 2019 4 006 M
Debt 2019 44 457 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,90x
EV / Sales2020 4,90x
Capitalization 63 808 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 59,20  $
Last Close Price 61,06  $
Spread / Highest target 7,27%
Spread / Average Target -3,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Berry Head-Research & Development
Donald M. James Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY39.03%63 808
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.95%110 716
ENEL S.P.A.34.22%76 550
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.28%69 341
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.28%67 709
IBERDROLA29.58%64 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group