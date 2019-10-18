Southern : Volunteers to clean R.L. Harris Reservoir Oct. 22-24

Volunteers to clean R.L. Harris Reservoir Oct. 22-24

What: The Renew Our Rivers R.L. Harris Reservoir (also known as Lake Wedowee) cleanup is Oct. 22-24. Volunteers should report each day at 8 a.m. to the Highway 48 boat ramp. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes. Minors should have a chaperone to participate. T-shirts, bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers. The cleanup will end at 1 p.m. each day. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided by local businesses.

Overview: Volunteers for Renew Our Rivers, one of the Southeast's largest river cleanup campaigns, have collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris since the program's inception in 2000. To learn more about volunteer efforts, visit https://apcshorelines.com/blog/.

Directions: From Wedowee: Take Highway 48 west. Travel approximately 6 miles and the boat ramp will be on the right side of the road.

Volunteer Contact: Bob May at 256-454-6921 or Sheila Smith at 256-396-5093