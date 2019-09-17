Log in
Southern : Warning sirens to be tested Sept. 30 near Lay, Mitchell dams

0
09/17/2019 | 02:52pm EDT
Warning sirens to be tested Sept. 30 near Lay, Mitchell dams

Alabama Power will test warning sirens downstream of Lay and Mitchell dams on Monday, Sept. 30. The sirens will be sounded at or around noon and will be preceded by a voice announcement.

The sirens are in place to warn residents living downstream of the dams in the unlikely event of a structural failure. Residents do not need to take any action when the annual siren test takes place.

'At Alabama Power, safety is our top priority,' said Herbie Johnson, Hydro general manager. 'We test our siren systems to make sure they are always ready. It is also one of the many requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which licenses our dams. We take these requirements seriously.'

The sirens are located less than a mile downstream from the dams. They are separate from the horns on the dams, which warn the public about sudden water discharges when a turbine is activated or a spillway gate is opened.

Please visit www.apcshorelines.com to learn more about Alabama Power reservoirs and for information about lake conditions, dam generation schedules and shoreline issues.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 18:51:03 UTC
