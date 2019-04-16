Southern Copper : 4.16.2019 8k reporting election of Mr. Ramon Leal Chapa as the Company's Senior Vice President

UNITED STATES
ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On April 11, 2019, the Board of Directors of Southern Copper Corporation (the "Company") elected Mr. Ramón Leal Chapa as the Company's Senior Vice President. Mr. Leal will serve until the next annual meeting of the Board of Directors or until his successor shall have been duly elected and qualified.
Mr. Ramón Leal Chapa, 49 years old, has a bachelor´s degree in Accounting and Finance from the Universidad de Monterrey (UDEM). He holds a Master´s degree in Operations Management from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) and also holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School. Mr. Leal has held executive positions in the financial and strategic areas of industrial and financial groups such as Grupo Pulsar / Vector Casa de Bolsa, Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. and most recently, at Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. ("ALFA"), where he held various executive positions since 2009, including the position of Chief Financial Officer from 2010 until March 2018. ALFA is a holding company that manages a portfolio of diversified businesses, including refrigerated food, petrochemicals, automotive, IT and oil and gas. For 2018, ALFA had revenues of US $19.0 billion, with operations in 28 countries.
