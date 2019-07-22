Southern Copper : 7.22.2019 8K reporting the resignation of Mr. Ramon Leal Chapa

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 22, 2019 (July 18, 2019)
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Delaware
|
1-14066
|
13-3849074
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction
|
(Commission File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
|
of Incorporation)
|
|
Identification Number)
|
|
1440 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85014
|
|
|
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
|
|
|
(602) 264-1375
|
|
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
|
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
-
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
-
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
-
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
-
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class:
|
|
Trading Symbol
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered:
|
|
|
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
|
SCCO
|
|
Lima Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company †
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. †
ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On July 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Southern Copper Corporation (the "Company") learned of the resignation of Mr. Ramon Leal Chapa as Senior Vice President of the Company effective July 31, 2019. Mr. Leal Chapa resigned to pursue other interests. There was no disagreement between Mr. Leal Chapa and SCC or with SCC's management.
2
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION
|
By:
|
/s/ Andres Carlos Ferrero
|
Name:
|
Andres Carlos Ferrero
|
Title:
|
General Counsel
Date: July 22, 2019
3
Disclaimer
Southern Copper Corporation published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 21:39:01 UTC