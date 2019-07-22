Log in
Southern Copper : 7.22.2019 8K reporting the resignation of Mr. Ramon Leal Chapa

07/22/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 22, 2019 (July 18, 2019)

SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

1-14066

13-3849074

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

Identification Number)

1440 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85014

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(602) 264-1375

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class:

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered:

New York Stock Exchange

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

SCCO

Lima Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On July 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Southern Copper Corporation (the "Company") learned of the resignation of Mr. Ramon Leal Chapa as Senior Vice President of the Company effective July 31, 2019. Mr. Leal Chapa resigned to pursue other interests. There was no disagreement between Mr. Leal Chapa and SCC or with SCC's management.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION

By:

/s/ Andres Carlos Ferrero

Name:

Andres Carlos Ferrero

Title:

General Counsel

Date: July 22, 2019

3

Disclaimer

Southern Copper Corporation published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 21:39:01 UTC
