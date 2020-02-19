Log in
Southern First Bancshares : Form 8-K

02/19/2020 | 01:36pm EST

Section 1: 8-K (CURRENT REPORT)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT

TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported) February 19, 2020

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

South Carolina

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

000-27719

58-2459561

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

100 Verdae Boulevard, Suite 100, Greenville, SC

29607

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(864) 679-9000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
    Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

SFST

The Nasdaq Stock Market (Global Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

ITEM 8.01. Other Events

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") periodically conducts meetings with various members of the financial and investing community. In preparation for such meetings to be held on February 19, 2020 the Company is providing a presentation to be used by certain executive officers of the company when they speak to various members of the financial and investing community. The presentation is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 is deemed "furnished" to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and not "filed" with the SEC, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference by any general statement incorporating by reference this Current Report into any filing by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not otherwise be deemed filed under such Acts.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(c) Exhibits

Exhibit

No. Exhibit

99.1 Presentation given by certain executive officers of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. in preparation for meeting with various members of the financial and investing community on February 19, 2020.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

By:

/s/ Michael D. Dowling

Name: Michael D. Dowling

Title: Chief Financial Officer

February 19, 2020

Section 2: EX-99.1 (PRESENTATION GIVEN BY CERTAIN EXECUTIVE OFFICERS)

Exhibit 99.1

Disclaimer

Southern First Bancshares Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 18:35:04 UTC
