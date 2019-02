The Placement

The share placement has been made to several sophisticated investors with 6,666,666 shares being issued at the placement price of $0.15 per share. This raised $1 million and was not a brokered placement.

The Loan

Because the company is expecting to monetise the Cannon mine over the next 12 to 15 months and in the interests of keeping the equity component of this funding round to a minimum, the Directors sought to put in place a loan component.

The terms of this loan are as follows: