Southern Gold : AGM Chairman's Address

Good afternoon fellow Southern Gold shareholders,

The previous financial year has seen a shift of our strategic focus. This shift has been from being a company exploring in two jurisdictions and capital constrained in both, to a fully funded company now focused on the opportunity presented by South Korea, a truly unique under-explored country with incredible potential for new precious metals discovery. Our recent exploration activity there has uncovered some truly world-class exploration targets, many of which have never been drilled.

The quality of the South Korean exploration opportunity, along with the potential for modest, near term production with our joint venture company at the Gubong and Kochang projects, provides your company with significant potential upside and near-term value accretion. We expect this to be reflected in the share price as we make good progress on both fronts.

This strategic decision wasn't an easy one. We had to conclude that, given our market capitalisation and the level of sustainable funding into the medium-term, Southern Gold could only focus on one jurisdiction and, given the incredible potential we had seen so far in South Korea, the sale of the Western Australian assets was required. After an extensive sale process the assets were sold to a private equity group for $2.5 million. While this was a sale price a little lower than desired, the Board agreed that mining a small deposit such as Cannon ourselves was a very high-risk option requiring significant funding well in excess of our market capitalisation at the time and could have resulted in significant dilution and elevated risk for the company.

With the sale process bringing in $2.5 million, combined with the recently oversubscribed $2.3 million rights issue and subsequent $0.44 million placement to be approved at this meeting, puts our combined cash raising at over $5 million and positions us extremely well going forward. The principal use of funds from this re-capitalisation will be to drill test several of the most promising epithermal gold-silver projects in South Korea, including the Deokon Golden Surprise Trend where we have seen extremely high-grade gold and silver on surface.

Notwithstanding this strong cash position, the Board continues to evaluate potential future funding opportunities in other key markets outside of Australia, particularly while investor appetite for high quality gold (and silver) companies is very strong.

Now that we are focused on South Korea, what is the nature of the opportunity there?