Southern Gold : Drilling Operations Update

Significant levels of field activity ongoing in South Korea with the continuation of diamond drilling programs utilising two rigs, with minimal impact from COVID-19
Deeper low-sulphidation epithermal multi-phase veining intersected at 'Hand of Faith' in the Phase Two program, with final assays expected early June
Low-sulphidation vein breccia intersected at 'Spider' with final assays expected late June or early July
Scout drill program commenced at the Deokon Project to test beneath the Shin Hill historical underground mine
Scout drill program commenced at the Aphae Project, to test beneath an historical small-scale open pit and underground mining operation
Drilling Operations Update
