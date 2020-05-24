Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/22
0.165 AUD   +3.13%
05/24SOUTHERN GOLD : Drilling Operations Update
PU
05/19SOUTHERN GOLD : Terry Grammer - Pending Director Appointment
PU
04/13SOUTHERN GOLD : Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Gold : Drilling Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

  • Significant levels of field activity ongoing in South Korea with the continuation of diamond drilling programs utilising two rigs, with minimal impact from COVID-19

  • Deeper low-sulphidation epithermal multi-phase veining intersected at 'Hand of Faith' in the Phase Two program, with final assays expected early June

  • Low-sulphidation vein breccia intersected at 'Spider' with final assays expected late June or early July

  • Scout drill program commenced at the Deokon Project to test beneath the Shin Hill historical underground mine

  • Scout drill program commenced at the Aphae Project, to test beneath an historical small-scale open pit and underground mining operation

To read the announcement download the pdf below:

Drilling Operations Update

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 00:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
05/24SOUTHERN GOLD : Drilling Operations Update
PU
05/19SOUTHERN GOLD : Terry Grammer - Pending Director Appointment
PU
04/13SOUTHERN GOLD : Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed
PU
03/22SOUTHERN GOLD : Restructured $4m Equity Raising
PU
03/17SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - South Korean Operations Update
AQ
03/15SOUTHERN GOLD : Operations Update
PU
02/12SANDFIRE RESOURCES : Metal Tiger plc - Announcement of Placement by Southern Gol..
AQ
02/11Southern Gold - $10 Million Institutional Placement
AQ
02/11SANDFIRE RESOURCES : Metal Tiger plc - Investment in ASX listed South Korean Gol..
AQ
02/10SOUTHERN GOLD : $10 Million Institutional Placement
PU
More news
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory Colin Boulton Non-Executive Chairman
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED-17.50%14
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION50.16%27 894
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED49.04%7 126
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED55.00%6 552
EQUINOX GOLD CORP.24.32%2 008
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED23.24%1 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group