Southern Gold : 'Golden Surprise' High Grade Au-Ag Discovery

New bonanza grade outcrop and float assays from the April-June 2019 field program at Deokon Project, South Korea.

New assays return a peak of 32.4g/t gold and 1,095g/t silver in outcrop and 53.9g/t gold and 6,240g/t silver in float.

Two veined zones, 'Bonanza' and 'Thorn', 4m-20m wide 500m apart with interpreted continuity and open along strike.

Visible native silver and electrum evident in hand specimens.

Maiden diamond drilling to commence as soon as possible.

Field work completed in April to June at Southern Gold's 100%-owned Deokon Project in South Korea has located the outcrop representing the source of the bonanza grade gold-silver float sample previously reported (78.6g/t Au and 13,000g/t Ag) in ASX release 3rd April 2019. This newly identified outcrop has been named the 'Bonanza Zone' and has identical vein textures, alteration, and abundant visible silver sulfosalts, native silver and what is likely silver rich electrum.

In addition, another new area of extensive outcrop, the 'Thorn Zone', has been located 500m to the north of the Bonanza Zone. Combined, the two zones represent a mineralised vein corridor of more than 500m that remains open in both directions, and now collectively named the 'Golden Surprise Trend'.

To read the full announcement please download the pdf below:

'Golden Surprise' High Grade Au-Ag Discovery

