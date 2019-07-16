Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/16
0.11 AUD   --.--%
08:30pSOUTHERN GOLD : 'Golden Surprise' High Grade Au-Ag Discovery
PU
07/05Australian gold company Southern Gold Ltd - South Korean Joint Venture Update
AQ
07/05SOUTHERN GOLD : South Korean Joint Venture Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Gold : 'Golden Surprise' High Grade Au-Ag Discovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
  • New bonanza grade outcrop and float assays from the April-June 2019 field program at Deokon Project, South Korea.
  • New assays return a peak of 32.4g/t gold and 1,095g/t silver in outcrop and 53.9g/t gold and 6,240g/t silver in float.
  • Two veined zones, 'Bonanza' and 'Thorn', 4m-20m wide 500m apart with interpreted continuity and open along strike.
  • Visible native silver and electrum evident in hand specimens.
  • Maiden diamond drilling to commence as soon as possible.

Field work completed in April to June at Southern Gold's 100%-owned Deokon Project in South Korea has located the outcrop representing the source of the bonanza grade gold-silver float sample previously reported (78.6g/t Au and 13,000g/t Ag) in ASX release 3rd April 2019. This newly identified outcrop has been named the 'Bonanza Zone' and has identical vein textures, alteration, and abundant visible silver sulfosalts, native silver and what is likely silver rich electrum.

In addition, another new area of extensive outcrop, the 'Thorn Zone', has been located 500m to the north of the Bonanza Zone. Combined, the two zones represent a mineralised vein corridor of more than 500m that remains open in both directions, and now collectively named the 'Golden Surprise Trend'.

To read the full announcement please download the pdf below:

'Golden Surprise' High Grade Au-Ag Discovery

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 00:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
08:30pSOUTHERN GOLD : 'Golden Surprise' High Grade Au-Ag Discovery
PU
07/05Australian gold company Southern Gold Ltd - South Korean Joint Venture Update
AQ
07/05SOUTHERN GOLD : South Korean Joint Venture Update
PU
06/20SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.11 AUD for 3 existing sha..
FA
05/11BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : on course for first production
AQ
05/07SOUTHERN GOLD : upgrades Cannon underground gold resource to probable reserve
AQ
05/05SOUTHERN GOLD : Cannon Mine Maiden JORC Reserve
PU
04/30SOUTHERN GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report and 5B Appendix - 31 March 2019
PU
04/02SOUTHERN GOLD : Post-winter field work commences in South Korea
PU
03/31SOUTHERN GOLD : Strategic Focus on South Korea - WA Asset Sale Process
PU
More news
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
Daniel L. Hill Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED-31.25%5
BHP GROUP LTD19.78%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC21.49%137 247
RIO TINTO30.51%103 130
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.42%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN24.99%37 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About