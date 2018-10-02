Southern Gold : High Grade Gold and Silver confirmed at Deokon Project - South Korea

Channel samples taken from within the small-scale historical Shin adit gold-silver mine.

Significant intercepts include 0.35m @ 12.6 g/t gold and 509 g/t silver, 0.25m @ 12.3 g/t gold and 1,290 g/t silver, and 0.4m @ 9.26 g/t gold and 1,165 g/t silver.

With the tenor of historical results confirmed, Deokon is classified as a 'walk-up' drill target to be tested shortly.

Underground systematic channel sampling completed

Southern Gold Limited has completed the first phase of systematic underground channel sampling at its Deokon Gold Project in the central-southwest of South Korea (Inset Figure 1) under its strategy to commence work quickly on newly acquired tenure.

Access discussions with the land-owner were approved and risk assessments conducted within three-weeks of tenement Jeonju 70 being granted (ASX Release 6 August 2018 'Tenements granted at Deokon, South Korea'). Underground sampling was undertaken between the 23rd and 27th August. A total of 79 channel samples were taken across 22 sample lines from two historical drives on the lower 224 Level of the historic Shin adit Au-Ag Mine (Figure 1).

To read the announcement please download the pdf below:

High grade Gold and Silver confirmation at Deokon

