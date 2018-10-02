Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED (SAU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern Gold : High Grade Gold and Silver confirmed at Deokon Project - South Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 02:27am CEST
  • Channel samples taken from within the small-scale historical Shin adit gold-silver mine.
  • Significant intercepts include 0.35m @ 12.6 g/t gold and 509 g/t silver, 0.25m @ 12.3 g/t gold and 1,290 g/t silver, and 0.4m @ 9.26 g/t gold and 1,165 g/t silver.
  • With the tenor of historical results confirmed, Deokon is classified as a 'walk-up' drill target to be tested shortly.

Underground systematic channel sampling completed

Southern Gold Limited has completed the first phase of systematic underground channel sampling at its Deokon Gold Project in the central-southwest of South Korea (Inset Figure 1) under its strategy to commence work quickly on newly acquired tenure.

Access discussions with the land-owner were approved and risk assessments conducted within three-weeks of tenement Jeonju 70 being granted (ASX Release 6 August 2018 'Tenements granted at Deokon, South Korea'). Underground sampling was undertaken between the 23rd and 27th August. A total of 79 channel samples were taken across 22 sample lines from two historical drives on the lower 224 Level of the historic Shin adit Au-Ag Mine (Figure 1).

To read the announcement please download the pdf below:

High grade Gold and Silver confirmation at Deokon

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 00:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
02:27aSOUTHERN GOLD : High Grade Gold and Silver confirmed at Deokon Project - South K..
PU
09/21SOUTHERN GOLD : Bluebird JV Update - Gubong and Kochang Projects
PU
09/04SOUTHERN GOLD : Project Generation Building Portfolio in South Korea
PU
08/24SOUTHERN GOLD : Disclosure Listing Rules 3.10.5A
AQ
08/24SOUTHERN GOLD : Premium placement for Kochang completed by BMV
AQ
08/21SOUTHERN GOLD : Premium placement for Kochang completed by BMV
PU
08/06SOUTHERN GOLD : Tenements Granted at Deokon - South Korea
PU
08/01SOUTHERN GOLD : BMV Report on Feasibility Gubong Gold Mine, South Korea
PU
07/31SOUTHERN GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report - 30 June 2018
PU
07/19SOUTHERN GOLD : New Tenements Granted in south-western South Korea
PU
More news
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory Colin Boulton Non-Executive Chairman
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
Michael Robert Billing Non-Executive Director
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED-30.61%0
BHP BILLITON PLC9.77%126 312
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.11%126 312
RIO TINTO-1.57%89 266
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.89%89 266
ANGLO AMERICAN11.20%31 659
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.