SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/13
0.22 AUD   -2.22%
09:37pSOUTHERN GOLD : High-grade Gold Results Neungju Project
PU
09/12SOUTHERN GOLD : Gubong Gold Project 'Permit to Develop' Approved
AQ
09/10SOUTHERN GOLD : Gubong Gold Project 'Permit to Develop' Approved
PU
Southern Gold : High-grade Gold Results Neungju Project

09/15/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
  • New high-grade outcrop and float assays received from the June 2019 field program at Neungju Project, South Korea
  • New assays return a peak of 31.8g/t gold and 6.6g/t silver in subcrop and 13.4g/t gold and 13.1g/t silver in float
  • Five epithermal veined zones identified, ranging from 2m-100m wide with interpreted combined strike continuity of 1km.
  • Maiden diamond drilling to commence as soon as practicable

Field work recently completed at Southern Gold's 100%-owned Neungju Project has returned significant results from surface rock chip and float sampling as part of a detailed mapping exercise at the project.This work builds on the initial first pass work previously reported last year (see ASX release dated 4 September 2018).

Five corridors of sheeted and network vein development have been tentatively mapped within the area: they are called the Naesin, Oesin, Yeppeuda, Lee Spur and Jidong vein corridors.They exhibit widths of 2 to (in excess of) 100 metres, and have traceable exposed outcrop, subcrop and float train segments ranging between 25 and 650 metres in strike extent with a combined strike of over 1 kilometre and are open in both strike directions (Figure 1, next page).

All five vein corridors have returned samples >1g/t Au with the Naesin, Yeppeuda and Lee Spur vein systems returning high grade samples the highlights of which are presented in Table 1.

To read the complete announcement please down load the pdf below:

High-grade Gold Results Neungju Project

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 01:36:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
Daniel L. Hill Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED40.63%13
BHP GROUP LTD8.00%123 628
BHP GROUP PLC11.19%123 628
RIO TINTO PLC18.65%92 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.11%92 842
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.61%34 131
