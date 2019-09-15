Southern Gold : High-grade Gold Results Neungju Project

New high-grade outcrop and float assays received from the June 2019 field program at Neungju Project, South Korea

New assays return a peak of 31.8g/t gold and 6.6g/t silver in subcrop and 13.4g/t gold and 13.1g/t silver in float

Five epithermal veined zones identified, ranging from 2m-100m wide with interpreted combined strike continuity of 1km.

Maiden diamond drilling to commence as soon as practicable

Field work recently completed at Southern Gold's 100%-owned Neungju Project has returned significant results from surface rock chip and float sampling as part of a detailed mapping exercise at the project.This work builds on the initial first pass work previously reported last year (see ASX release dated 4 September 2018).



Five corridors of sheeted and network vein development have been tentatively mapped within the area: they are called the Naesin, Oesin, Yeppeuda, Lee Spur and Jidong vein corridors.They exhibit widths of 2 to (in excess of) 100 metres, and have traceable exposed outcrop, subcrop and float train segments ranging between 25 and 650 metres in strike extent with a combined strike of over 1 kilometre and are open in both strike directions (Figure 1, next page).

All five vein corridors have returned samples >1g/t Au with the Naesin, Yeppeuda and Lee Spur vein systems returning high grade samples the highlights of which are presented in Table 1.

High-grade Gold Results Neungju Project

