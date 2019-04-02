Southern Gold : Post-winter field work commences in South Korea

The 2019 field season has commenced post-winter with field work at Beopseongpo and Deokon projects

Follow up on a new mineralised area at Deokon which has returned up to 78.6g/t gold and 13,000g/t silver (1.3% Ag) in a float sample and extends the Deokon potential to the east

Mobilisation of equipment to commission MetreEater drill rig with drilling to commence at Weolyu in late April or early May

Southern Gold is pleased to announce that field work has commenced after the winter break in South Korea. The period of March-April is important for boots-on-the-ground mapping activity as the geology is exposed due to vegetation die-off post melting of winter snow.A geological consultant expert at epithermal mineral systems has been deployed to advance technical assessments of several projects in preparation for drilling.

Work has commenced at Beopseongpo and will subsequently move to Deokon, both projects granted 100% to Southern Gold during 2018.These projects represent very large scale, multi-kilometre low and intermediate sulphidation epithermal systems that have returned very high gold and silver grades.

