Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/22
0.16 AUD   +6.67%
07:12pSOUTHERN GOLD : Strategic Focus on South Korea - WA Asset Sale Process
PU
02/27SOUTHERN GOLD : $1.75 million funding put in place
PU
02/07SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - South Korea Joint Venture update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Gold : Strategic Focus on South Korea - WA Asset Sale Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
  • PCF Capital Group engaged to run formal sale process
  • To be completed in approximately 3 months
  • Allows strategic focus on the South Korean assets, including near term development at the Kochang and Gubong projects

Australian gold company Southern Gold Ltd ('Southern Gold', ASX ticker SAU) is pleased to advise that it has executed an agreement with the PCF Capital Group to run a formal sale process to dispose or restructure the company's gold assets to the east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

This decision was the result of a company-wide strategic review which concluded that there would be significant benefits to shareholders by:

  • Releasing value from our asset base that is currently undervalued on a collective basis as implied by Southern Gold market capitalisation on the ASX;
  • Obviating the need for additional capital to be raised for the development of the Cannon Mine, which was likely to be highly dilutive to current shareholders; and
  • Concentrating on the company's South Korean assets where we can generate excellent value from the high-quality portfolio.

This last point is especially important because Southern Gold has confidence in:

  • (1)the significant value that will be released from near term gold production from our 50% interest in the Gubong and Kochang projects; and
  • (2)the likelihood of making new gold-silver discoveries from an excellent portfolio of high-grade Au-Ag epithermal projects, including several 'walk-up' drill targets that have never been drill tested in South Korea.

This approach will also release funding to the company and support our capital requirements for the new financial year 2019-2020, and potentially beyond.

To read the complete announcement please download the pdf below:

Strategic Focus on South Korea - WA Asset Sale Process

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
07:12pSOUTHERN GOLD : Strategic Focus on South Korea - WA Asset Sale Process
PU
02/27SOUTHERN GOLD : $1.75 million funding put in place
PU
02/07SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - South Korea Joint Venture update
AQ
02/06SOUTHERN GOLD : South Korea - Joint Venture update
PU
01/31SOUTHERN GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report - December 2018
PU
2018SOUTHERN GOLD : SAU, Strategic Agreement Executed over Cannon Gold Mine
AQ
2018SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - Strategic agreement executed over Cannon Gold Mine
AQ
2018SOUTHERN GOLD : Met Testing Results at Kochang, South Korea
AQ
2018SOUTHERN GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report - September 2018
PU
2018SOUTHERN GOLD : Completion of Private Placement
PU
More news
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
Daniel L. Hill Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD12.45%131 098
BHP GROUP PLC11.93%131 098
RIO TINTO19.60%99 234
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.77%99 234
ANGLO AMERICAN17.49%37 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About