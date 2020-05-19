Southern Gold : Terry Grammer - Pending Director Appointment

The Directors of Southern Gold Limited ('Southern Gold' or the 'Company'), advise that pending appointee to the Board, Mr Terry Grammer, has passed away after a short illness.

The Board and staff of the Company wish to extend their sympathies to Mr Grammer's family and his colleagues at Metal Tiger Plc ('Metal Tiger').

Mr Grammer was due to take on his role as non-executive director of Southern Gold on completion of the recent equity raising as an appointee of Metal Tiger. Southern Gold will advise an alternative director appointment in due course.

