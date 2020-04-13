Southern Gold : Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed

-
Outcrop and float sample assays from the February-March 2020 reconnaissance field programs in South Korea confirm two new discovery areas.
A peak of 3.05g/t gold from a group of nine highly anomalous samples from the Jinan Basin confirming the Geum-Mar discovery area; and
A peak of 3.49g/t gold from a group of 20 highly anomalous samples from the Neungju Basin confirming the Daeam Valley discovery area.
Consistent mineralisation identified at Daeam Valley with thirteen samples returning values >1g/t gold over a strike- length of >1km, open in both directions.
Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed
