MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/08
0.11 AUD   -12.00%
11:28pSOUTHERN GOLD : Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed
PU
03/22SOUTHERN GOLD : Restructured $4m Equity Raising
PU
03/17SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - South Korean Operations Update
AQ
Southern Gold : Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed

04/13/2020 | 11:28pm EDT
  • Outcrop and float sample assays from the February-March 2020 reconnaissance field programs in South Korea confirm two new discovery areas.
  • A peak of 3.05g/t gold from a group of nine highly anomalous samples from the Jinan Basin confirming the Geum-Mar discovery area; and
  • A peak of 3.49g/t gold from a group of 20 highly anomalous samples from the Neungju Basin confirming the Daeam Valley discovery area.
  • Consistent mineralisation identified at Daeam Valley with thirteen samples returning values >1g/t gold over a strike- length of >1km, open in both directions.

To read the announcement download the pdf below:

Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 03:27:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory Colin Boulton Non-Executive Chairman
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED-4.35%8
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION18.69%21 581
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED5.52%5 450
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED2.71%4 910
EQUINOX GOLD CORP.9.51%1 693
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 505
