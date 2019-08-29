Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.175 AUD   --.--%
09:51pSOUTHERN GOLD : WA Asset Sale Completed - $2.5 million received
PU
08/05SOUTHERN GOLD : Australian Asset sold for $2.5 Million Cash
PU
07/29SOUTHERN GOLD : $0.44 Million Post-Rights Issue Placement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Gold : WA Asset Sale Completed - $2.5 million received

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 09:51pm EDT
  • Sale of Southern Gold's Australian assets has now completed
  • The total sale price of $2.5 million cash (before adjustments and expenses) has now been received

Southern Gold Ltd (Southern Gold) advises that the previously announced binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (see ASX Release on 5 August 2019 for details) executed with Sydney based private gold mining company, Aurenne Group Holdings Pty Ltd via its subsidiary Aurenne Cannon Pty Ltd ACN 634 889 982, has now been completed.

The balance of the total sale price of $2.5 million has been received by Southern Gold.This sale price is before adjustments, including a pro-rata refund to Southern Gold of the payment of rents and rates for the sale tenements in the current period, and expenses of the transaction.

Southern Gold was advised on the transaction by PCF Capital Group with legal advice provided by HopgoodGanim.

To read the complete announcement please down load the pdf below:

WA Asset Sale Completed - $2.5 million received

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
09:51pSOUTHERN GOLD : WA Asset Sale Completed - $2.5 million received
PU
08/05SOUTHERN GOLD : Australian Asset sold for $2.5 Million Cash
PU
07/29SOUTHERN GOLD : $0.44 Million Post-Rights Issue Placement
PU
07/23SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - Results of Rights Issue
AQ
07/23SOUTHERN GOLD : Results of Rights Issue
PU
07/16SOUTHERN GOLD : 'Golden Surprise' High Grade Au-Ag Discovery
PU
07/05Australian gold company Southern Gold Ltd - South Korean Joint Venture Update
AQ
07/05SOUTHERN GOLD : South Korean Joint Venture Update
PU
06/20SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.11 AUD for 3 existing sha..
FA
05/11BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : on course for first production
AQ
More news
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
Daniel L. Hill Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED9.38%10
BHP GROUP LTD3.48%108 292
BHP GROUP PLC3.66%108 292
RIO TINTO PLC6.94%82 608
RIO TINTO LIMITED9.38%82 608
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.73%28 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group