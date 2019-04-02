SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Adoption of Dividend Policy

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

Adoption of dividend policy

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09

of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company announces that the board of directors (the "Board") has approved and adopted a dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy") effective from March 27, 2019. According to the Dividend Policy, the Board shall consider the following factors in determining if and when dividends should be declared and paid in the future based on, amongst other things:

i.the actual and expected financial results of the Company at the relevant time (including whether the Company has adequate retained earnings);

ii.economic conditions and other internal or external factors that may have an impact on the business or financial performance and position of the Company;

iii.the Company's business strategy and operational plans, including future cash commitments and investment needs to sustain the long-term growth of the Company;

iv.the current and expected liquidity position and capital requirements of the Company; and

v.any other factors that the Board deems appropriate.

The declaration of dividends (if any) by the Board pursuant to this Dividend Policy shall be subject to:

