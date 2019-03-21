SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Change of Board Meeting Date

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

Change of Board meeting date

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 19, 2019 in respect of the board meeting date. The Company hereby announces that the board of directors (the "Board") will meet on Sunday, March 31, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 31, 2019.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Interim Independent Lead Director

Vancouver, March 21, 2019

Hong Kong, March 21, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ms. Lan Cheng.

* For identification purposes only

March 21, 2019

Change of Board meeting date

VANCOUVER - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") hereby announces that the board of directors (the "Board") will meet on Sunday, March 31, 2019 to

consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 31, 2019.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kino Fu

Hong Kong: +852 2156 7030 Canada: +1 604 762 6783

Email:kino.fu@southgobi.com

Website: www.southgobi.com