SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

03/18/2019 | 01:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement.

By order of the Board SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Allison Snetsinger

Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, March 18, 2019

Hong Kong, March 18, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ms. Lan Cheng.

* For identification purposes only

March 14, 2019

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

RE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Securities Commission of Newfoundland and Labrador

Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority

New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

Date of meeting:

May 30, 2019

Record date for notice:

April 8, 2019

Record date for voting:

April 8, 2019

Beneficial ownership determination date:

April 8, 2019

Securities entitled to notice:

Common

Securities entitled to vote:

Common

Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners:

Yes

Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution:

No

Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors:

Yes

Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors:

Yes

Notice-and-access stratification criteria:

No

Sincerely,

Maria Khan

Associate Manager, Trust Central Services

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 05:03:07 UTC
