SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. 南戈壁資源有限公司* (A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878) (Toronto Stock Code: SGQ) Overseas Regulatory Announcement This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement. By order of the Board SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Allison Snetsinger Corporate Secretary Vancouver, April 8, 2019 Hong Kong, April 8, 2019

FORM 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT 1.NAME AND ADDRESS OF COMPANY SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") 20th Floor, 250 Howe Street Vancouver, B.C. Canada V6C 3R8 2.DATE OF MATERIAL CHANGE March 30, 2019 3. NEWS RELEASE The press release was issued March 30, 2019 and disseminated through the facilities of recognized newswire services. A copy of the press release was filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR. 4.SUMMARY OF MATERIAL CHANGE On March 30, 2019, the Company announced that the special committee of independent non-executive directors of the Company (the "Special Committee") concluded its formal internal investigation (the "Formal Investigation") into the past conduct engaged in by former senior executive officers and employees of the Company (the "Former Management and Employees") which raised suspicions of serious fraud, misappropriation of Company assets and other criminals acts by the Former Management and Employees (the "Suspicious Transactions"). The Special Committee delivered a final report summarizing its key findings to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), which was adopted and approved at a meeting held on March 30, 2019. The Company also announced that, based on the key findings of and information obtained from the Formal Investigation and with the advice of its professional advisors, the Board approved a set of principal actions (the "Trading Resumption Plan") in order to address the issues which caused the trading suspension, recomply with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's listing rules and allow trading of the Company's common shares to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 5.FULL DESCRIPTION OF MATERIAL CHANGE Please see a copy of the press release dated March 30, 2019 attached as Schedule "A" hereto, which includes a summary of the material findings of the Special Committee in respect of the Suspicious Transactions that were investigated pursuant to the Formal Investigation and details regarding the Trading Resumption Plan. 6.RELIANCE ON SUBSECTION 7.1(2) OR (3) OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 Not applicable.

7.OMITTED INFORMATION No information has been intentionally omitted from this form. 8.EXECUTIVE OFFICER The name and business number of an officer of the Company through whom an executive officer who is knowledgeable about the material change and this report may be contacted is: Allison Snetsinger Corporate Secretary Telephone: 604-762-6783 9.DATE OF REPORT DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia this 8th day of April, 2019.

March 30, 2019 SouthGobi Announces Key Findings of Internal Investigation and Trading Resumption Plan VANCOUVER - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated December 15, 2018, the special committee of independent non-executive directors of the Company (the "Special Committee") has concluded its formal internal investigation (the "Formal Investigation") into the past conduct engaged in by former senior executive officers and employees of the Company (the "Former Management and Employees") which raised suspicions of serious fraud, misappropriation of Company assets and other criminals acts by the Former Management and Employees (the "Suspicious Transactions"). The Special Committee has delivered a final report summarizing its key findings to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), which was adopted and approved at a meeting held on March 30, 2019. A summary of the actions taken by the Company and the Special Committee to date with respect to the Suspicious Transactions, as well as the material findings of the Special Committee in respect of the Suspicious Transactions that were investigated pursuant to the Formal Investigation, is set forth below. Actions taken by the Company and the Special Committee to date To date, the Company and the Special Committee have completed the following actions to address the issues and concerns raised by the Suspicious Transactions: ∙the Company expanded the mandate of the Special Committee to conduct a formal investigation into the conduct of the Suspicious Transactions, the implicated Former Management and Employees, and their impact, if any, on the business and affairs of the Company. The Formal Investigation concentrated on the following areas of focus (the "Areas of Focus"): (i) the arrangements of the Suspicious Transactions; (ii) the relationships between the Former Management and Employees and certain coal trading and transportation companies; (iii) any unidentified questionable transactions relating to the Former Management and Employees; and (iv) the potential impact of (i), (ii) and (iii) on the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries; ∙during the course of the Formal Investigation, certain incomplete accounting/operational records of one of the Companies Under Investigation (as defined below) ("Company A") were identified in Company employee computers. As a result, the Special Committee expanded the scope of the Area of Focus of the Formal Investigation to include: (i) a fund

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.