SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B

of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Lead Director

Vancouver, September 4, 2019

Hong Kong, September 4, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ben Niu.

* For identification purposes only

1

FORM 51-102F3

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

  1. NAME AND ADDRESS OF COMPANY
    SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company")
    20th Floor, 250 Howe Street Vancouver, B.C. Canada V6C 3R8
  2. DATE OF MATERIAL CHANGE August 26, 2019

3 . NEWS RELEASE

The press release was issued August 28, 2019 and disseminated through the facilities of recognized newswire services. A copy of the press release was filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

  1. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL CHANGE
    On August 28, 2019, the Company announced that SouthGobi Sands LLC, the wholly- owned Mongolian operating subsidiary of the Company, received a letter on August 26, 2019 from the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia ("MRAM") notifying that the Company's three mining licenses (MV-016869,MV-020436 and MV-020451) for the Soumber Deposit have been terminated by the Head of Cadastre Division of MRAM effective as of August 21, 2019.
  2. FULL DESCRIPTION OF MATERIAL CHANGE
    Please see a copy of the press release dated August 28, 2019 attached as Schedule "A" hereto for a full description of the material change.
  3. RELIANCE ON SUBSECTION 7.1(2) OR (3) OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 Not applicable.
  4. OMITTED INFORMATION
    No information has been omitted on the basis that it is confidential information.
  5. EXECUTIVE OFFICER
    The name and business number of an officer of the Company through whom an executive officer who is knowledgeable about the material change and this report may be contacted is:

Allison Snetsinger

Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 604-762-6783

9. DATE OF REPORT

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia this 4th day of September, 2019.

Schedule "A"

See attached.

August 28, 2019

Termination of mining licenses for Soumber Deposit

VANCOUVER - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that SouthGobi Sands LLC ("SGS"), the wholly-owned Mongolian operating subsidiary of the Company, received a letter (the "Notice Letter") on August 26, 2019 from the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia ("MRAM") notifying that the Company's three mining licenses (MV-016869,MV-020436 and MV-020451) (the "Soumber Licenses") for the Soumber Deposit have been terminated by the Head of Cadastre Division of MRAM effective as of August 21, 2019.

According to the Notice Letter, the Soumber Licenses have been terminated pursuant to Clause 56.1.5 of Article 56 of the Minerals Law, Clauses 4.2.1 and 4.2.5 of Article 4 and Clause

28.1.1 of Article 28 of the General Administrative Law and a decision order of a working group established under an order of the Minister of Environment and Tourism (Mongolia). According to this decision order, the working group determined that SGS had violated its environmental reclamation obligations with respect to the Soumber Deposit.

The Soumber Deposit is an undeveloped coal deposit covering approximately 22,263 hectares located approximately 20 kilometers east of the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. For more information regarding the Soumber Deposit, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2019, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company believes the cancelation of the Soumber Licenses is without merit. The Company is not aware of any failure on its part to fulfill its environmental reclamation duties as they relate to the Soumber Deposit. The Company has issued a letter to MRAM appealing its decision to terminate the Soumber Licenses and is in communication with MRAM and other relevant Mongolian government agencies. The Company will take all such actions, including legal actions, as it considers necessary to reinstate the Soumber Licenses. However, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 15:16:02 UTC
