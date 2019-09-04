SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
南戈壁資源有限公司*
(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)
(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B
of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement.
By order of the Board
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Mao Sun
Lead Director
Vancouver, September 4, 2019
Hong Kong, September 4, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ben Niu.
August 28, 2019
Termination of mining licenses for Soumber Deposit
VANCOUVER - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that SouthGobi Sands LLC ("SGS"), the wholly-owned Mongolian operating subsidiary of the Company, received a letter (the "Notice Letter") on August 26, 2019 from the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia ("MRAM") notifying that the Company's three mining licenses (MV-016869,MV-020436 and MV-020451) (the "Soumber Licenses") for the Soumber Deposit have been terminated by the Head of Cadastre Division of MRAM effective as of August 21, 2019.
According to the Notice Letter, the Soumber Licenses have been terminated pursuant to Clause 56.1.5 of Article 56 of the Minerals Law, Clauses 4.2.1 and 4.2.5 of Article 4 and Clause
28.1.1 of Article 28 of the General Administrative Law and a decision order of a working group established under an order of the Minister of Environment and Tourism (Mongolia). According to this decision order, the working group determined that SGS had violated its environmental reclamation obligations with respect to the Soumber Deposit.
The Soumber Deposit is an undeveloped coal deposit covering approximately 22,263 hectares located approximately 20 kilometers east of the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. For more information regarding the Soumber Deposit, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2019, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Company believes the cancelation of the Soumber Licenses is without merit. The Company is not aware of any failure on its part to fulfill its environmental reclamation duties as they relate to the Soumber Deposit. The Company has issued a letter to MRAM appealing its decision to terminate the Soumber Licenses and is in communication with MRAM and other relevant Mongolian government agencies. The Company will take all such actions, including legal actions, as it considers necessary to reinstate the Soumber Licenses. However, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached.
