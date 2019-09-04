SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B

of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Lead Director

Vancouver, September 4, 2019

Hong Kong, September 4, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ben Niu.

* For identification purposes only

