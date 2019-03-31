SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Southgobi Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
南戈壁資源有限公司*
(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)
(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)
SouthGobi announces fourth quarter and full year
2018 financial and operating results
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018.
Please see the attached announcement for more details. The information per the attached announcement is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
By order of the Board
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Mao Sun
Interim Independent Lead Director
Vancouver, March 31, 2019
Hong Kong, March 31, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ms. Lan Cheng.
March 31, 2019
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND
FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
HONG KONG - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018. All figures are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND HIGHLIGHTS
The Company's significant events and highlights for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the subsequent period to March 31, 2019 are as follows:
•Operating Results - With a higher proportion of sales made through Inner Mongolia SouthGobi Energy Co., Ltd. ("IMSGE"), a subsidiary of the Company, in 2018, the Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $28.3 per tonne in 2017 to $37.1 per tonne in 2018. The Company sold 2.8 million tonnes in 2018 as compared to 4.7 million tonnes in 2017, which was mainly as a result of the delays in the custom clearance process at the Ceke border which the Company has been experiencing since July 2017, as well as the decreased production level for 2018.
•Financial Results - The Company recorded a gross profit of $24.0 million in 2018 compared to $15.1 million in 2017, while a $10.5 million loss from operations was recorded in 2018 compared to a $14.6 million loss from operations in 2017 (Restated). The improvement of overall financial results when compared to 2017 is as a result of the Company experiencing a higher average selling price for coal in China during the year.
•Wash plant - The construction of the wash plant at the Ovoot Tolgoi mine was completed, and commissioning at the wash plant commenced, in October 2018. The Company sold 0.2 million tonnes of washed coal in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company is in the process of making improvements to the wash plant in order to enhance the operational efficiency, as well as the output throughput. The Company is currently in discussions with the wash plant operator concerning an agreement regarding the operation of the wash plant; however, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached.
•China Investment Corporation ("CIC") convertible debenture ("CIC Convertible Debenture")- Pursuant to the terms of the deferral agreement dated June 12, 2017 (the "June 2017 Deferral Agreement") with CIC in relation to a revised payment schedule on the $22.3 million of cash interest and associated costs originally due under the CIC Convertible Debenture on May 19, 2017 (the "May 2017 Interest Payable"), the Company was required to pay $9.7 million of cash interest and associated costs to CIC on November 19, 2017 (the "June 2017 Deferral Agreement Payment"). Pursuant to the terms of the CIC Convertible Debenture, the Company was required to pay $8.1 million, $7.9 million and $8.1 million of anniversary cash interest to CIC on November 19, 2017, May 19, 2018 and November 19, 2018, respectively (the "Anniversary Interest Payments" and together with the June 2017 Deferral Agreement Payment, the "Outstanding Cash Interest Payable"). Pursuant to the CIC Convertible Debenture, the Company was also obligated to issue to CIC $4.0 million worth of payment in kind ("PIK") interest shares on November 19, 2017 and $4.0 million worth of PIK interest shares on November 19, 2018 (collectively, the "PIK Interest Shares").
As of the date of this press release, the Company: (i) has neither paid the Outstanding Cash Interest Payable nor issued the PIK Interest shares to CIC within the cure period provided for under the CIC Convertible Debenture; and (ii) has not agreed upon a repayment plan for such amounts with CIC. Consequently, the Company is in default under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement. Furthermore, the Common Shares have now been suspended from trading on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), for a period of more than 5 trading days since December 17, 2018 ("Trading Suspension") , which represents another event of default under the CIC Convertible Debenture. Pursuant to the terms of the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement, CIC may, at its discretion, provide notice to the Company and declare all principal, interest and other amounts owing under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement immediately due and payable, and take steps to enforce payment thereof, which would have a material adverse effect on the business and operations of the Company and may negatively affect the price and volatility of the Common Shares and any investment in such shares could suffer a significant decline or total loss in value. As of the date of this press release, the Company has received no indication from CIC of any intention to deliver a notice of default under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement or to accelerate the payment of amounts outstanding under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement.
The Company has been in discussions with CIC for a deferral of the Outstanding Cash Interest Payable and the PIK Interest Shares; however, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached.
As a consequence of the Company not entering into a deferral agreement with CIC as at December 31, 2018, International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 1 requires the Company to classify the entire balance of the CIC Convertible Debenture as a current liability as at December 31, 2018, notwithstanding the fact that CIC has not indicated any intention to deliver notice of default or accelerate the maturity of the CIC Convertible Debenture. The Company anticipates that both the debt host and the fair value of the embedded derivative will be classified as a non-current liability upon the execution of a deferral agreement, unless a future event of default occurs under the terms of the CIC Convertible Debenture.
•Notice of Legal Proceedings from a Former Customer- On September 20, 2018, the Company announced that IMSGE had received a court summons (the "Summons") from the Ejinaqi People's Court of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China (the "Ejinaqi Court") in relation to a dispute over certain coal sales contracts with Jiayuguan Xiyuan Trading Co., Ltd ("Xiyuan"), a former customer of IMSGE.
According to the Summons, Xiyuan applied to the Ejinaqi Court claiming that IMSGE should repay a sum of RMB19.4 million (approximately $2.8 million) to Xiyuan, comprised of RMB19.1 million of coal prepayments and RMB0.3 million of interest. Xiyuan also claimed against Ejinaqi Fulemeng Energy Industry Co., Ltd. ("FLM") for joint liability of the above sums, as it alleged that FLM acted as an agent for IMSGE to receive coal prepayment and deliver coal on behalf of IMSGE.
On January 24, 2019, the Company received noticed that the Ejinaqi Court rendered a judgement allowing an application by Xiyuan to voluntarily withdraw its lawsuit against IMSGE and FLM. Xiyuan's application cited a lack of evidence.
•Notice of Arbitration - On January 10, 2018, the Company received a confidential partial ruling (final except as to costs) (the "Arbitration Award") with respect to an arbitration proceeding in Hong Kong related to a dispute concerning a coal supply agreement (as amended) between SouthGobi Sands LLC ("SGS"), a subsidiary of the Company, and First Concept Industrial Group Limited ("First Concept") (together the "Coal Supply Agreement") (the "Arbitration").
Pursuant to the Arbitration Award, SGS was ordered to repay the sum of $11.5 million (which SGS had received as a prepayment for the purchase of coal) to First Concept, together with accrued interest at a simple interest rate of 6% per annum from the date which the prepayment was made until the date of the Arbitration Award, and then at a simple interest rate of 8% per annum until full payment. The Arbitration Award was final, except as to costs which were reserved for a future award.
On November 14, 2018, the Company executed a deed of settlement ("Settlement Deed") with First Concept in respect of the Arbitration Award. Pursuant to the Settlement Deed, which provides for the full and final satisfaction of the Arbitration Award as well as the settlement of the issue of costs relating to the Arbitration and any other disputes arising out of the Coal Supply Agreement, SGS agreed to pay to First Concept the sum of $13.9 million ("Settlement Sum"), together with simple interest thereon at the rate of 6% per annum from November 1, 2018 until full payment, in 12 monthly installments commencing in November 2018. Provided that SGS complies with the terms of the Settlement Deed, First Concept agreed to waive its costs in connection with the Arbitration and interest for the period from January 4, 2018 to October 31, 2018.
As of the date hereof, the Company has not paid the November 2018 and January 2019 monthly payments due under the Settlement Deed. On March 5, 2019, SGS received a notice from First Concept claiming that the Company is in default under the Settlement Deed and demanding payment of the full amount of the outstanding monthly payments due under the Settlement Deed, 2019, otherwise First Concept intends to commence legal action against SGS pursuant to the Settlement Deed. The Company is consulting with its independent litigation counsel regarding this matter; however, as a default is only triggered under the Settlement Deed where there has been a failure to pay two or more consecutive monthly instalment payments, the Company is of the view that SGS is not in default under the Settlement Deed. In the event that First Concept commences legal action against SGS regarding this matter, the Company intends to take appropriate steps to respond to such legal proceedings in the best interests of the Company through independent litigation counsel which has been retained by the Company for this purpose.
As at December 31, 2018, the outstanding amount payable to First Concept amounted to $12.5 million (December 31, 2017: $13.9 million).
•Special Committee - On November 17, 2017, the Board formed a special committee of independent non-executive directors (the "Special Committee") to initiate a formal internal investigation into certain legal charges against Mr. Aminbuhe (the Company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and the connection, if any, between those charges and the Company and his conduct as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
