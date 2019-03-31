SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Southgobi Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results

•China Investment Corporation ("CIC") convertible debenture ("CIC Convertible Debenture") - Pursuant to the terms of the deferral agreement dated June 12, 2017 (the "June 2017 Deferral Agreement") with CIC in relation to a revised payment schedule on the $22.3 million of cash interest and associated costs originally due under the CIC Convertible Debenture on May 19, 2017 (the "May 2017 Interest Payable"), the Company was required to pay $9.7 million of cash interest and associated costs to CIC on November 19, 2017 (the "June 2017 Deferral Agreement Payment"). Pursuant to the terms of the CIC Convertible Debenture, the Company was required to pay $8.1 million, $7.9 million and $8.1 million of anniversary cash interest to CIC on November 19, 2017, May 19, 2018 and November 19, 2018, respectively (the "Anniversary Interest Payments" and together with the June 2017 Deferral Agreement Payment, the "Outstanding Cash Interest Payable"). Pursuant to the CIC Convertible Debenture, the Company was also obligated to issue to CIC $4.0 million worth of payment in kind ("PIK") interest shares on November 19, 2017 and $4.0 million worth of PIK interest shares on November 19, 2018 (collectively, the "PIK Interest Shares").

As of the date of this press release, the Company: (i) has neither paid the Outstanding Cash Interest Payable nor issued the PIK Interest shares to CIC within the cure period provided for under the CIC Convertible Debenture; and (ii) has not agreed upon a repayment plan for such amounts with CIC. Consequently, the Company is in default under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement. Furthermore, the Common Shares have now been suspended from trading on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), for a period of more than 5 trading days since December 17, 2018 ("Trading Suspension") , which represents another event of default under the CIC Convertible Debenture. Pursuant to the terms of the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement, CIC may, at its discretion, provide notice to the Company and declare all principal, interest and other amounts owing under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement immediately due and payable, and take steps to enforce payment thereof, which would have a material adverse effect on the business and operations of the Company and may negatively affect the price and volatility of the Common Shares and any investment in such shares could suffer a significant decline or total loss in value. As of the date of this press release, the Company has received no indication from CIC of any intention to deliver a notice of default under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement or to accelerate the payment of amounts outstanding under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the June 2017 Deferral Agreement.

The Company has been in discussions with CIC for a deferral of the Outstanding Cash Interest Payable and the PIK Interest Shares; however, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached.