SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Southgobi Announces Key Findings of Internal Investigation and Trading Resumption Plan

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. ("SouthGobi" the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Insider Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Company announces that, further to its press release dated December 15, 2018, the special committee of independent non-executive directors of the Company (the "Special Committee") has concluded its formal internal investigation (the "Formal Investigation") into the past conduct engaged in by former senior executive officers and employees of the Company (the "Former Management and Employees") which raised suspicions of serious fraud, misappropriation of Company assets and other criminals acts by the Former Management and Employees (the "Suspicious Transactions"). The Special Committee has delivered a final report summarizing its key findings to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), which was adopted and approved at a meeting held on March 30, 2019. A summary of the actions taken by the Company and the Special Committee to date with respect to the Suspicious Transactions, as well as the material findings of the Special Committee in respect of the Suspicious Transactions that were investigated pursuant to the Formal Investigation, is set forth below.

Actions taken by the Company and the Special Committee to date To date, the Company and the Special Committee have completed the following actions to address the issues and concerns raised by the Suspicious Transactions: ∙the Company expanded the mandate of the Special Committee to conduct a formal investigation into the conduct of the Suspicious Transactions, the implicated Former Management and Employees, and their impact, if any, on the business and affairs of the Company. The Formal Investigation concentrated on the following areas of focus (the "Areas of Focus"): (i) the arrangements of the Suspicious Transactions; (ii) the relationships between the Former Management and Employees and certain coal trading and transportation companies; (iii) any unidentified questionable transactions relating to the Former Management and Employees; and (iv) the potential impact of (i), (ii) and (iii) on the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries; ∙during the course of the Formal Investigation, certain incomplete accounting/operational records of one of the Companies Under Investigation (as defined below) ("Company A") were identified in Company employee computers. As a result, the Special Committee expanded the scope of the Area of Focus of the Formal Investigation to include: (i) a fund flow analysis of Company A; and (ii) a price analysis of the difference between Company A's purchase prices from the Company and selling prices to downstream customers; ∙the Company filed a report with local police authorities in China in respect of certain of the Suspicious Transactions; ∙the Special Committee engaged Ernst & Young (China) Advisory Limited (the "Forensic Accountant"), as forensic investigators, to oversee the forensic investigation. The Special Committee also engaged Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP ("Blakes"), as independent Canadian legal counsel, and Zhong Lun Law Firm ("Zhong Lun"), as independent Chinese legal counsel, to assist in the Formal Investigation; ∙Blakes and Zhong Lun conducted a review of the Company's applicable policies and procedures from the perspectives of both Canadian and PRC law; ∙the Forensic Accountant submitted to the Special Committee a final investigation report on March 26, 2019; and ∙as disclosed above, the Special Committee concluded the Formal Investigation and has delivered a final report summarizing its key findings to the Board, which was adopted and approved at a meeting held on March 30, 2019. [2]

Material findings of the Formal Investigation Based on the Areas of Focus, the Special Committee examined and made findings in respect of a number of matters in connection with the Formal Investigation, including the following: (i) allegations that Mr. Aminbuhe, the Company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, controlled certain companies with which the Company had business dealings; (ii) uncollectable receivables from certain former customers and suppliers of the Company; (iii) the impact of the lawsuit filed by Jiayuguan Xiyuan Trading Co., Ltd. ("Xiyuan"); and (iv) allegations of misconduct by the Former Management and Employees, including: (I) the grant of a RMB5 million loan; (II) embezzlement of bank acceptance bills of RMB12 million; (III) endorsement of commercial acceptance bills of RMB71 million which were not supported by genuine commercial transactions; (IV) prepayments of RMB8.5 million for coal transportation services which were never received by the Company; and (V) prepayment of RMB16.4 million for coal transportation services which were never received by the Company. Based on the information obtained from the Formal Investigation, the Special Committee has concluded that four matters examined in connection with the Formal Investigation, having an aggregate value of approximately RMB41 million, involved improper conduct, fraud or misappropriation of assets (the "Fraudulent Transactions") and that one matter examined in connection with the Formal Investigation, having an aggregate value of approximately RMB71 million, involved an accounting reclassification error. From an accounting perspective, the Company does not anticipate that the Fraudulent Transactions will have any impact on its financial statements (the "Financial Statements") in the future as the Company has already recorded the appropriate provisions in the Financial Statements as at December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 and for the years then ended. Based on the key findings of and information obtained from the Formal Investigation, the Company has considered the resulting financial impact on the Financial Statements and determined that a restatement of prior period financial information is required. The restatements reflect the impact of the Fraudulent Transactions as well as the reclassification of certain balances of assets in the prior years. In particular, certain prepaid contracts recognized in 2016 were fictitious as the services were never to be received by the Company and accordingly no assets should have been recognized. Further, in 2016 there was embezzlement of bank acceptances. Consequently, in these financial statements there is no impairment related to these assets to be recorded in 2017. The net effect was an increase in the net comprehensive loss of 2016 of $4.8 million and decrease of the net comprehensive loss of $2.1 million in 2017. A summary of the requisite adjustments on the Financial Statements for the years ended 2016 and 2017 is set forth in the table below: [3]

Summary of Adjustments (in millions of Year ended Year ended USD$) December December 31, 2016 31, 2017 Statement of Comprehensive Income Increase / (Decrease) of Net 4.8 (2.1) Comprehensive Loss before Tax Statement of Financial Position (Decrease) of Total Assets (4.8) (7.1) (Decrease) of Total Liabilities - (4.4) Increase of Deficiency in Assets 4.8 2.7 A summary of the material findings of the Special Committee in respect of the Suspicious Transactions that were investigated pursuant to the Formal Investigation is as follows: (i)Companies allegedly controlled by the Company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer In December 2018, the Company learned of allegations that Mr. Aminbuhe, the Company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, controlled five different companies, four of which had business dealings with the Company (the "Companies Under Investigation"). While no written or definitive evidence supports the conclusion that Mr. Aminbuhe controlled the Companies Under Investigation, information obtained from the Formal Investigation prevents the Special Committee from dismissing this allegation entirely. Moreover, as set out in greater detail below, numerous transactions between the Company and the Companies Under Investigation were noted and have given rise to uncollectable receivables, further calling into question whether the Company's affairs were structured by parties internal to the Company in such a way as to advance the interests of Mr. Aminbuhe (through such companies). Given the Forensic Accountant's extensive investigation into this issue as well as the potentially elusive nature of any linkages with Mr. Aminbuhe, the Special Committee has determined that further inquiry into this matter will not yield a more definitive conclusion. The accounting impact of the transactions between the Company and the Companies Under Investigation on the Company are discussed in further detail below in respect of uncollectable receivables; however, the Company's accounting records indicate that the Company has ceased business activities with the Companies Under Investigation since May 2018. The Special Committee believes this cessation of business activities with the Companies Under Investigation serves as a [4]

significant protection, which ensures that the best interests of the Company remain protected from such conflicts of interest. (ii)Uncollectable receivables As of June 30, 2018, the Company has determined that it had an aggregate of RMB149 million of uncollectable receivables (after accounting for the impact of the restatement relating to the RMB71 million of commercial acceptance bills described below) related to Company A, one of the other Companies Under Investigation ("Company B") and six other coal trading companies (the "Six Coal Trading Companies"), of which Company A owed an aggregate net amount of RMB51 million and Company B owed an aggregate amount of RMB7.5 million. Based on the information obtained from the Formal Investigation, the Special Committee did not find conclusive evidence that the Company's arrangements with Company A were contrary to Company's best interests, or that they were entered into partially or entirely with a view to benefitting Company A and its owners; however, the Special Committee has significant concerns regarding the fact that the net accounts receivable of a single customer (Company A) were allowed to reach a net aggregate of RMB51 million (after accounting for the impact of the restatement relating to the RMB71 million of commercial acceptance bills described below). As to Company B, the Special Committee has determined that prepayments made to Company B were made for the benefit of Mr. Aminbuhe and others (through a corporate vehicle) and has serious suspicions that the transactions with Company B were not structured with a view to the best interests of the Company. From the perspective of internal controls, the Special Committee concluded that the transactions involving Company A, Company B and the Six Coal Trading Companies did not always comply with the Company's internal control policies and procedures, giving rise to a need to further strengthen the Company's policies and adherence thereto. From an accounting perspective, the Company has decided to provide an allowance for the accounts receivable balances with Company A and the Six Coal Trading Companies; however, the Company has determined that these allowances do not require any restatement of the Financial Statements, as the write-offs have been accurately recorded in the Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2018. The uncollectable receivables owing from Company B, however, required an overall USD$1.1 million restatement to be made in the Financial Statements, comprised of a USD$0.7 million increase in the losses recorded on the 2016 income statement and a USD$0.4 million increase in the losses recorded on the 2017 income statement. [5]

