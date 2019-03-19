Log in
SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Southgobi to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results of 2018 on March 29, 2019

0
03/19/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

SouthGobi to announce fourth quarter and full year results of 2018 on March 29, 2019

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the board of directors (the "Board") will meet on Friday, March 29, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 29, 2019.

By order of the Board SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Interim Independent Lead Director

Vancouver, March 19, 2019

Hong Kong, March 19, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ms. Lan Cheng.

* For identification purposes only

March 19, 2019

VANCOUVER - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors (the "Board") will meet on Friday, March 29, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 29, 2019.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations Kino Fu

Hong Kong: +852 2156 7030 Canada: +1 604 762 6783

Email:kino.fu@southgobi.com

Website: www.southgobi.com

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 12:19:03 UTC
