SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - Southgobi to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results of 2018 on March 29, 2019

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

SouthGobi to announce fourth quarter and full year results of 2018 on March 29, 2019

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the board of directors (the "Board") will meet on Friday, March 29, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 29, 2019.

By order of the Board SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Interim Independent Lead Director

Vancouver, March 19, 2019

Hong Kong, March 19, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ms. Lan Cheng.

March 19, 2019

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors (the "Board") will meet on Friday, March 29, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 29, 2019.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations Kino Fu

Hong Kong: +852 2156 7030 Canada: +1 604 762 6783

Email:kino.fu@southgobi.com

Website: www.southgobi.com