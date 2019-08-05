SouthGobi Resources : July 2019 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSouthGobi Resources Ltd. 05/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares 1878.HK (S)
(1) Stock code :SGQ.TODescription :Common sharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (Cdn$)
Authorised share capital (Cdn$)Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthUnlimitedNo par valueUnlimited
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :N/A
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of shares
N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (Cdn$) :
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
272,702,835
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
272,702,835
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share CapitalShare Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Equity Incentive Plan
(28/06/2018)
Common shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
Granted
0
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
0
|
4,032,962
Exercised
0
Cancelled
53,615
Lapsed
0
3.
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (Cdn$)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
0
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
1.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
(
/
/
)Exercised Nominal valueduring the monthat close of the month
(
/
/
)
0 N/A N/A
No. of new shares of
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)Total B.
during the month
Exercised Nominal value
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
at close of the month