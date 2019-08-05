SouthGobi Resources : July 2019 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

Log in
08/05/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSouthGobi Resources Ltd. 05/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares 1878.HK (S)

(1) Stock code :SGQ.TODescription :Common sharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (Cdn$)

Authorised share capital (Cdn$)Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthUnlimitedNo par valueUnlimited

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

No. of other

classes of shares

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (Cdn$) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

272,702,835

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

272,702,835

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share CapitalShare Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Equity Incentive Plan

(28/06/2018)

Common shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Granted

0

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

0

4,032,962

Exercised

0

Cancelled

53,615

Lapsed

0

3.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (Cdn$)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

(

/

/

)Exercised Nominal valueduring the monthat close of the month

(

/

/

)

0 N/A N/A

No. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichissued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares ofmay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

during the month

Exercised Nominal value

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

at close of the month

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:19:01 UTC



