SouthGobi Resources : July 2019 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSouthGobi Resources Ltd. 05/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares 1878.HK (S)

(1) Stock code :SGQ.TODescription :Common sharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (Cdn$)

Authorised share capital (Cdn$)Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthUnlimitedNo par valueUnlimited

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) No. of other classes of shares

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (Cdn$) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month 272,702,835 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 272,702,835 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share CapitalShare Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Equity Incentive Plan

(28/06/2018)

Common shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Granted

0

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month 0 4,032,962 Exercised

0

Cancelled

53,615

Lapsed

0

3.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (Cdn$)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

(

/

/

)Exercised Nominal valueduring the monthat close of the month

(

/

/

)

0 N/A N/A

No. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichissued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares ofmay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

during the month

Exercised Nominal value No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

at close of the month