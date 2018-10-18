Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  SouthGobi Resources Ltd    SGQ   CA8443751059

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD (SGQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SouthGobi Resources : Next Day Disclosure Return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 01:08am CEST

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Stock code: 1878

Date submitted: October 18, 2018

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the

"Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Common Shares

I.

Issues of shares (Notes 6 and 7)

No. of shares

Issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue (Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per share

(Notes 1 and 7)

Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/ premium of issue price to market price

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at (Note 2)

September 30, 2018

272,682,398

Shares issued pursuant to the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan on October 16, 2018

20,437

0.01%

Canadian $0.13

Canadian $0.125

4.00% premium

Closing balance as at (Note 8)

October 16, 2018

272,702,835

Notes to Section I:

  • 1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the listed issuer's issued share capital is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total issued share capital (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share repurchase".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";

    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share redemption"; and

    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

  • 8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

II.

A. B.

Purchase report

Trading date

Number of securities purchased

Method of purchase

Highest price paid $

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

(Note)

Total

  • B. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

  • 1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)

    (a) _____________

  • 2. % of issued share capital at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange since date of resolution

_____________%

( (a) x 100 )

________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ____ __ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ___ ________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __

Issued share capital

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: Kwok Siu Man___________________ (Name)

Title: Hong Kong Company Secretary________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 23:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD
01:08aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/22SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : S unit receives court summons
AQ
09/20SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces legal proceedings involving a subsidiary of the ..
AQ
09/20SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Legal Proceedings Involving A ..
PU
08/16SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : interim loss widens to US$30.06m; no div
AQ
08/14SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces second quarter 2018 financial and operating resu..
AQ
08/14SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Southgobi to Announce Second Q..
PU
07/05SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announces the Appointments of Executive Director and Vice ..
AQ
07/04SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Ro..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14SouthGobi Resources reports Q2 results 
05/14SouthGobi Resources reports Q1 results 
03/29SouthGobi Resources reports FY results 
2017SouthGobi Resources reports Q2 results 
2017SouthGobi Resources reports Q1 results 
Chart SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
SouthGobi Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shougao Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aiming Guo Chief Operating Officer
Weiguo Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Jin Lan Quan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mao Sun Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD-30.56%25
GLENCORE-18.29%59 378
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-13.72%55 521
COAL INDIA4.85%23 331
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD2.45%12 069
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.94%8 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.