Southside Bancshares : Corporate Governance Guidelines

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES

Purpose

These Corporate Governance Guidelines describe the principles and practices the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") will follow in carrying out its responsibilities. These Guidelines supplement the Company's bylaws, the charters of the Board's committees, and various resolutions and policies previously adopted by the Board.

Board Composition

Composition

The composition of the Board should collectively encompass a broad range of sound judgment, character, business expertise, technical skills, diversity, and industry knowledge relevant and useful to the effective oversight of the Company's business.

Independence

A majority of the members of the Board shall be directors whom the Board has determined to be "independent" under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market, as such rules may be amended and modified from time to time (each an "Independent Director").

Size

The size of the Board shall be set in accordance with the Company's Certificate of Formation and By-Laws, as each may be amended or restated from time to time. The size of the Board should be sufficient to facilitate substantive discussions of the whole Board in which each director can participate meaningfully. The number of directors shall not exceed a number that can function efficiently as a body, but be large enough to allow for a diversity of perspectives and backgrounds.

Classes

The directors shall be classified with respect to the time for which they severally hold office into three (3) classes. Such classes shall be as nearly equal in number as possible as determined by the Board of Directors. The three classes will span over a three year term, with terms expiring at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Members of each class are to hold office until their successors are elected and qualified, until his or her death or retirement or until he or she shall resign or be removed in the manner provided in the bylaws. In any such event, such director's successor shall become a member of the same class of directors as his or her predecessor.

Mandatory Retirement

Board Members shall retire from Board Service on the date of the next Annual Stockholder's Meeting following their 75th Birthday. Board Members who have reached