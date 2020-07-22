Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 0 07/22/2020 | 06:31am EDT Send by mail :

Second quarter net income of $21.6 million, an increase of 15.8% compared to same period in 2019;

Linked quarter deposits increased $331.4 million;

Annualized return on second quarter average tangible equity of 15.24% (1) ;

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, 1.55%;

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of total assets. TYLER, Texas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Southside reported net income of $21.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.9 million, or 15.8%, compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2019. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.10, or 18.2%, to $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, from $0.55 for the same period in 2019. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 10.82%, compared to 9.68% for the same period in 2019. The annualized return on average assets was 1.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.20% for the same period in 2019. “Solid second quarter financial results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, capital position, and underlying earnings,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Net income of $21.6 million and earnings per share of $0.65, are two of the highlights for the quarter after recording a $5.2 million provision for credit losses, largely related to the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”). Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets unchanged on a linked quarter basis at 0.24%. Linked quarter, our net interest spread increased six basis points and net interest margin decreased one basis point. Approximately $308 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans made during the quarter had a slight negative impact on both our net interest spread and margin during the quarter.” “Loans, including those made through the PPP, increased $251.6 million, or 7.0%, during the quarter. Loans, net of PPP loans, decreased approximately $57 million. While our loan growth expectations are lower for the remainder of the year due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, we continue to look for loan growth opportunities.” “In June of 2020, we froze all future benefit accruals in our defined benefit retirement plan (“Retirement Plan”) to remaining active employed participants, effective December 31, 2020, following a freeze to new entrants into the Retirement Plan as of December 31, 2005. As a result of the decision in June 2020 to freeze future benefits, the Retirement Plan liability was remeasured as of June 30, 2020. As a result of the freeze of future benefits and remeasurement, we recorded a curtailment expense of approximately $163,000 and a decrease to our accumulated other comprehensive income, included in shareholders’ equity, of approximately $6.0 million, the latter due primarily to the decrease in the discount rate from 3.41% to 2.78%. As a result of the remeasurement of the liability at June 30, 2020, we expect an increase of approximately $450,000, or 33.2%, to retirement expense during the last half of this year, compared to the first six months of 2020. Utilizing the current assumptions, we expect the freeze of all future benefit accruals will result in a reduction in retirement expense, included in salaries and employee benefits, of approximately $2 million during 2021.” “Like much of the nation, COVID-19 continues to impact the communities we serve. I remain extremely proud of our Southside team, their great attitudes and the manner in which they have embraced change, while continuing to provide outstanding customer service during this challenging time. Throughout this pandemic, our primary concern has been and remains the safety of our customers and employees. To that end, some of our methods and delivery channels have temporarily changed to provide the high level of quality service our customers expect and receive. Utilizing the strength of our balance sheet, liquidity and capital position, we believe we are well positioned to continue growing our Texas franchise.” Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net income was $21.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $2.9 million, or 15.8%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.55 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 18.2%. The increase in net income was largely driven by a decrease in interest expense, an increase in noninterest income and a decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses and a decrease in interest income. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 1.17% and 10.82%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) was 48.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 51.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $47.3 million compared to $43.1 million for the same period in 2019. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 5.7%, compared to $44.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2019 and the linked quarter was due primarily to the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, a result of lower funding costs on our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in interest income due to a decrease in average yield on our interest earning assets during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our tax equivalent net interest margin(1) was 3.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.17% for the same period in 2019. The decrease was due to the shift in interest earning assets from higher yielding loans into securities and lower yielding average PPP loan balances included during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our tax equivalent net interest margin linked quarter decreased one basis point compared to 3.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest income was $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 8.3%, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in net gain on sale of securities available for sale and gain on sale of loans, partially offset by decreases in deposit services income, other noninterest income and trust fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $3.3 million, or 21.3%, due to a $2.9 million decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale and a decrease in deposit services income, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans. Noninterest expense was $29.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a slight increase compared to $29.7 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was the result of increases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense, FDIC insurance, other noninterest expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $0.7 million, or 2.2%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits and advertising, travel and entertainment expenses, partially offset by increases in other noninterest expense and net occupancy expense. Income tax expense decreased $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $2.3 million. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 16.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and increased compared to 10.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The lower ETR for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net income was $25.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $11.9 million, or 31.8%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.76 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.11 for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 31.5%. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by an increase in the provision for credit losses after adopting ASU 2016-13(2) (“CECL”) and noninterest expense, as well as a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense, an increase in noninterest income and a decrease in income tax expense. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily due to the recent developments related to COVID-19 and the resulting impact on the economic assumptions used in the CECL model. The adoption of CECL(2) replaced the incurred loss model with an expected credit loss methodology. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were 0.72% and 6.31%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) was 50.06% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 52.53% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $92.0 million, compared to $84.3 million during the same period in 2019, an increase of $7.7 million, or 9.2%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2019 was due primarily to the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, a result of lower funding costs on our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in interest income due to a lower yield on our interest earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our tax equivalent net interest margin(1) was 3.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.12% for the same period in 2019. The decrease was due to the shift in interest earning assets from higher yielding loans into securities and to a lesser extent, lower yielding average PPP loan balances included during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest income was $27.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 33.2%, compared to $20.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in net gain on sale of securities available for sale and gain on sale of loans, partially offset by decreases in deposit services income and trust fees. Noninterest expense was $60.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $59.3 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.8%. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expense and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance, other noninterest expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense and amortization of intangibles. Income tax expense decreased $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Our ETR was approximately 11.4% and 15.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The lower ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income. Balance Sheet Data At June 30, 2020, we had $7.33 billion in total assets, compared to $6.75 billion at December 31, 2019 and $6.37 billion at June 30, 2019. Loans at June 30, 2020 were $3.85 billion, an increase of $392.4 million, or 11.3%, compared to $3.46 billion at June 30, 2019. Linked quarter loans increased $251.6 million, or 7.0%, from $3.60 billion at March 31, 2020. The linked quarter net increase in our loans consisted primarily of increases of $255.2 million of commercial loans and $55.7 million of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $33.2 million of construction loans and $26.1 million in 1-4 family residential loans. The increase in commercial loans is due entirely to $308.4 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2020. Securities at June 30, 2020 were $2.80 billion, an increase of $564.0 million, or 25.2%, compared to $2.24 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase occurred primarily during the first quarter of 2020, with the remainder of the increase occurring during each of the last two quarters of 2019. Linked quarter, securities decreased $147.6 million, or 5.0%, from $2.95 billion at March 31, 2020 due to the sale of primarily Texas municipal securities and mortgage related securities. Deposits at June 30, 2020 were $5.07 billion, an increase of $591.3 million, or 13.2%, compared to $4.48 billion at June 30, 2019. Linked quarter, deposits increased $331.4 million, or 7.0%, from $4.74 billion at March 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase in commercial noninterest bearing checking accounts, and to a lesser extent, an increase in individual noninterest bearing checking accounts. These increases were largely driven by PPP loan disbursements deposited into our noninterest bearing commercial accounts. CECL Adoption and Asset Quality During the first quarter, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses, often referred to as CECL. Upon the adoption of CECL, we recorded a cumulative-effect adjustment that decreased retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax. This adjustment was the result of a $5.3 million increase in the allowance for loan losses, from $24.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $30.1 million upon adoption, including $0.2 million for purchased loans with credit deterioration, and a $4.8 million increase in other liabilities related to the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Based on the credit quality of our securities portfolio, the adoption of CECL did not result in the recording of an allowance for credit losses on our held-to-maturity securities. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 were $17.6 million, or 0.24% of total assets, an increase of $0.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to $17.4 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and a slight increase from $17.4 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at March 31, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, nonaccrual loans increased $0.4 million, or 8.0%. The allowance for loan losses increased to $59.9 million, or 1.55% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $24.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $53.6 million, or 1.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The increase year-to-date is due to the adoption of CECL and the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting expected losses. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded provision for credit losses for loans of $6.3 million, compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and a provision for credit losses of $24.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $30.4 million, compared to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase during 2020 was primarily due to the application of the CECL model and the economic impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic factors used in the CECL methodology, including the potential for credit deterioration. If the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact is prolonged, it is likely that credit losses and nonperforming assets may increase. Net charge-offs were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.5 million of net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.1 million, compared to a provision of $25,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and a provision of $1.2 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The reversal of provision of $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was a result of a lower balance of off-balance-sheet credit exposures compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.1 million, compared to a reversal of provision of $31,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at June 30, 2020 was $6.4 million, and is included in other liabilities. Dividend Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.31 per share on May 7, 2020, which was paid on June 4, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of May 21, 2020. _______________ (1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit loss. Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax. Due to the adoption of the guidance under the modified retrospective approach, prior periods have not been adjusted and thus may not be comparable. Conference Call Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 3667014 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc., Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.” To listen to the call via webcast, register at https://investors.southside.com. For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. CDT July 22, 2020 through 12:00 p.m. CDT August 3, 2020 by accessing the company website, https://investors.southside.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) Net interest margin (FTE), (iii) Net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) Efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Net interest income (FTE), Net interest margin (FTE) and Net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread. Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure. Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables. About Southside Bancshares, Inc. Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.33 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 59 branches in Texas and operates a network of 80 ATMs/ITMs. During March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in response to the rapidly growing outbreak of the virus. COVID-19 has significantly impacted local, national and global economies due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines. In compliance with social distancing guidelines issued by federal, state and local governments, we initially closed all of our grocery store branches. As stay-at-home orders were issued by local governments in our market areas to combat the spread of the virus, we closed all traditional lobbies and wealth management and trust offices to walk-in customers, however, most of these traditional locations were offering certain services by appointment only. All other banking services were available to customers through our drive-thrus, ATMs/ITMs and automated telephone, internet and mobile banking products. After careful consideration and implementation of additional precautions, all locations were reopened on June 1, 2020. We have since made adjustments to select branch hours and openings, and we continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Julie Shamburger at (903) 531-7134, or julie.shamburger@southside.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written material, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. The most recent factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial position, operations and prospects, including our ability to continue our business activities in certain communities we serve, the duration of the pandemic and its continued effects on financial markets, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities resulting in decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, increases in unemployment rates impacting our borrowers' ability to repay their loans, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, additional interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve and other government actions in response to the pandemic, including additional quarantines, regulations or laws enacted to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors,” “the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, under Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of 2020 2019 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 81,271 $ 71,727 $ 66,949 $ 92,300 $ 77,319 Interest earning deposits 19,535 40,486 43,748 22,524 54,642 Federal funds sold — — — — 560 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 2,679,521 2,813,024 2,358,597 2,240,381 2,088,787 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 120,384 134,491 134,863 140,955 147,091 Total securities 2,799,905 2,947,515 2,493,460 2,381,336 2,235,878 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 55,689 54,696 50,087 45,039 44,718 Loans held for sale 3,392 1,830 383 1,000 1,812 Loans 3,852,571 3,601,002 3,568,204 3,499,917 3,460,143 Less: Allowance for loan losses (59,868 ) (53,638 ) (24,797 ) (25,129 ) (24,705 ) Net loans 3,792,703 3,547,364 3,543,407 3,474,788 3,435,438 Premises & equipment, net 147,715 146,212 143,912 141,683 140,105 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 11,450 12,381 13,361 14,391 15,471 Bank owned life insurance 114,248 101,066 100,498 99,916 99,294 Other assets 102,587 149,245 91,992 67,982 66,517 Total assets $ 7,329,611 $ 7,273,638 $ 6,748,913 $ 6,542,075 $ 6,372,870 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,398,179 $ 1,065,708 $ 1,040,112 $ 1,038,695 $ 1,028,861 Interest bearing deposits 3,672,365 3,673,415 3,662,657 3,452,072 3,450,395 Total deposits 5,070,544 4,739,123 4,702,769 4,490,767 4,479,256 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,165,463 1,492,270 1,001,102 988,577 849,821 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 98,663 98,619 98,576 98,532 98,490 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,253 60,251 60,250 60,249 60,248 Other liabilities 117,083 87,575 81,636 93,497 97,290 Total liabilities 6,512,006 6,477,838 5,944,333 5,731,622 5,585,105 Shareholders' equity 817,605 795,800 804,580 810,453 787,765 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,329,611 $ 7,273,638 $ 6,748,913 $ 6,542,075 $ 6,372,870

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Income Statement: Total interest income $ 58,495 $ 60,752 $ 60,533 $ 60,555 $ 60,672 Total interest expense 11,224 16,051 17,357 18,182 17,541 Net interest income 47,271 44,701 43,176 42,373 43,131 Provision for credit losses (1) 5,245 25,247 2,508 1,005 2,506 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,026 19,454 40,668 41,368 40,625 Noninterest income Deposit services 5,532 6,279 6,647 6,753 6,652 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 2,662 5,541 42 42 416 Gain on sale of loans 683 170 104 131 181 Trust fees 1,221 1,305 1,685 1,523 1,520 Bank owned life insurance 650 569 582 622 559 Brokerage services 499 580 531 555 477 Other 946 1,054 874 1,485 1,449 Total noninterest income 12,193 15,498 10,465 11,111 11,254 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,629 19,643 19,406 18,388 17,891 Net occupancy 3,668 3,311 3,234 3,430 3,289 Advertising, travel & entertainment 292 832 791 593 733 ATM expense 233 224 236 232 246 Professional fees 1,082 1,195 1,142 1,192 1,069 Software and data processing 1,295 1,227 1,259 1,116 1,086 Communications 506 493 485 480 489 FDIC insurance 174 25 — — 437 Amortization of intangibles 931 980 1,030 1,080 1,129 Other (1) 3,046 2,590 3,361 2,515 3,331 Total noninterest expense 29,856 30,520 30,944 29,026 29,700 Income before income tax expense 24,363 4,432 20,189 23,453 22,179 Income tax expense 2,809 479 2,854 3,661 3,569 Net income $ 21,554 $ 3,953 $ 17,335 $ 19,792 $ 18,610 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,016 33,691 33,790 33,773 33,726 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,083 33,805 33,934 33,901 33,876 Common shares outstanding end of period 33,032 33,012 33,823 33,795 33,749 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.12 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 Diluted 0.65 0.12 0.51 0.58 0.55 Book value per common share 24.75 24.11 23.79 23.98 23.34 Tangible book value per common share (2) 18.32 17.64 17.45 17.60 16.92 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.31 0.31 0.34 0.31 0.31 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.17 % 0.23 % 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.20 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 10.82 1.93 8.42 9.78 9.68 Return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.24 3.11 11.97 13.96 14.12 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.69 4.06 4.12 4.28 4.42 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.87 1.30 1.46 1.60 1.61 Net interest spread (FTE) (2) 2.82 2.76 2.66 2.68 2.81 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.02 3.03 2.98 3.03 3.17 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 129.03 126.22 128.00 128.33 128.99 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.63 1.78 1.85 1.80 1.91 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (2) 48.29 51.91 53.87 50.53 51.44 (1) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for credit losses is the sum of the provision for loan losses and the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Prior to the adoption of CECL, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.

(2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Nonperforming Assets: $ 17,600 $ 17,403 $ 17,449 $ 29,747 $ 29,363 Nonaccrual loans (1) 5,639 5,221 4,963 17,148 16,376 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1) — — — — — Troubled debt restructured loans (2) 11,367 11,448 12,014 11,683 11,918 Other real estate owned 586 734 472 912 1,069 Repossessed assets 8 — — 4 — Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.49 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 1,061.68 1,027.35 499.64 146.54 150.86 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 340.16 308.21 142.11 84.48 84.14 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.55 1.49 0.69 0.72 0.71 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.45 0.46 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 0.06 0.32 0.07 0.23 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 11.15 10.94 11.92 12.39 12.36 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.68 12.81 14.07 14.19 14.02 Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.06 14.13 15.46 15.61 15.46 Total risk-based capital 18.51 17.35 18.43 18.65 18.52 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.05 9.45 10.18 10.46 10.48 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 8.50 8.25 9.03 9.40 9.28 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 10.86 11.94 12.28 12.54 12.36 (1) Prior to the adoption of CECL, excluded purchased credit impaired loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales could be reasonably estimated.

(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL, included $0.8 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

(3) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Loan Portfolio Composition Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 570,801 $ 603,952 $ 644,948 $ 621,040 $ 579,565 1-4 Family Residential 761,815 787,875 787,562 792,638 782,073 Commercial 1,406,541 1,350,818 1,250,208 1,236,307 1,251,248 Commercial Loans 639,162 383,984 401,521 382,077 389,521 Municipal Loans 377,428 375,934 383,960 366,906 357,028 Loans to Individuals 96,824 98,439 100,005 100,949 100,708 Total Loans $ 3,852,571 $ 3,601,002 $ 3,568,204 $ 3,499,917 $ 3,460,143 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 53,638 $ 24,797 $ 25,129 $ 24,705 $ 24,155 Impact of CECL adoption (1) - cumulative effect adjustment — 5,072 — — — Impact of CECL adoption - purchased loans with credit deterioration — 231 — — — Loans charged-off (546 ) (995 ) (3,251 ) (1,000 ) (2,397 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 436 451 411 419 441 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (110 ) (544 ) (2,840 ) (581 ) (1,956 ) Provision for (reversal of) for loan losses 6,340 24,082 2,508 1,005 2,506 Balance at end of period $ 59,868 $ 53,638 $ 24,797 $ 25,129 $ 24,705 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 7,460 $ 1,455 $ 1,540 $ 1,859 $ 1,834 Impact of CECL adoption (1) — 4,840 — — — Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (2) (1,095 ) 1,165 (85 ) (319 ) 25 Balance at end of period $ 6,365 $ 7,460 $ 1,455 $ 1,540 $ 1,859 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 66,233 $ 61,098 $ 26,252 $ 26,669 $ 26,564 (1) We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit losses (“CECL”). Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax.

(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Income Statement: Total interest income $ 119,247 $ 119,699 Total interest expense 27,275 35,443 Net interest income 91,972 84,256 Provision for credit losses (1) 30,492 1,588 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,480 82,668 Noninterest income Deposit services 11,811 12,638 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 8,203 672 Gain on sale of loans 853 274 Trust fees 2,526 3,061 Bank owned life insurance 1,219 1,103 Brokerage services 1,079 994 Other 2,000 2,050 Total noninterest income 27,691 20,792 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,272 35,937 Net occupancy 6,979 6,464 Advertising, travel & entertainment 1,124 1,580 ATM expense 457 426 Professional fees 2,277 2,383 Software and data processing 2,522 2,162 Communications 999 976 FDIC insurance 199 859 Amortization of intangibles 1,911 2,308 Other (1) 5,636 6,232 Total noninterest expense 60,376 59,327 Income before income tax expense 28,795 44,133 Income tax expense 3,288 6,706 Net income $ 25,507 $ 37,427 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,353 33,711 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,445 33,862 Common shares outstanding end of period 33,032 33,749 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.76 $ 1.11 Diluted 0.76 1.11 Book value per common share 24.75 23.34 Tangible book value per common share (2) 18.32 16.92 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.62 0.61 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.72 % 1.20 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 6.31 10.00 Return on average tangible common equity (2) 9.06 14.75 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.87 4.37 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.08 1.61 Net interest spread (FTE) (2) 2.79 2.76 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.02 3.12 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 127.66 128.34 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.70 1.91 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (2) 50.06 52.53 (1) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for credit losses is the sum of the provision for loan losses and the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Prior to the adoption of CECL, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.

(2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Nonperforming Assets: $ 17,600 $ 29,363 Nonaccrual loans (1) 5,639 16,376 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1) — — Troubled debt restructured loans (2) 11,367 11,918 Other real estate owned 586 1,069 Repossessed assets 8 — Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 1,061.68 150.86 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 340.16 84.14 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.55 0.71 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 0.46 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 0.24 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 11.15 12.36 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.68 14.02 Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.06 15.46 Total risk-based capital 18.51 18.52 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.05 10.48 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 8.50 9.28 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 11.38 12.03 (1) Prior to the adoption of CECL, excluded purchased credit impaired loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales could be reasonably estimated.

(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL, included $0.8 million in PCI loans restructured as of June 30, 2019.

(3) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, Loan Portfolio Composition 2020 2019 Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 570,801 $ 579,565 1-4 Family Residential 761,815 782,073 Commercial 1,406,541 1,251,248 Commercial Loans 639,162 389,521 Municipal Loans 377,428 357,028 Loans to Individuals 96,824 100,708 Total Loans $ 3,852,571 $ 3,460,143 Summary of Changes in Allowances: Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 24,797 $ 27,019 Impact of CECL adoption (1) - cumulative effect adjustment 5,072 — Impact of CECL adoption - purchased loans with credit deterioration 231 — Loans charged-off (1,541 ) (4,682 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 887 780 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (654 ) (3,902 ) Provision for (reversal of) for loan losses 30,422 1,588 Balance at end of period $ 59,868 $ 24,705 Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures Balance at beginning of period $ 1,455 $ 1,890 Impact of CECL adoption (1) 4,840 — Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (2) 70 (31 ) Balance at end of period $ 6,365 $ 1,859 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 66,233 $ 26,564 (1) We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit losses (“CECL”). Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax.

(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was included in other noninterest expense.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information. Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,826,383 $ 39,766 4.18 % $ 3,587,143 $ 42,554 4.77 % Loans held for sale 3,213 28 3.50 % 831 9 4.36 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 94,247 732 3.12 % 70,293 512 2.93 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,320,772 11,560 3.52 % 888,906 7,837 3.55 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,359,941 9,044 2.67 % 1,598,374 11,534 2.90 % Total securities 2,774,960 21,336 3.09 % 2,557,573 19,883 3.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 67,582 360 2.14 % 62,976 425 2.71 % Interest earning deposits 24,097 23 0.38 % 40,236 180 1.80 % Total earning assets 6,696,235 61,513 3.69 % 6,248,759 63,051 4.06 % Cash and due from banks 78,326 76,739 Accrued interest and other assets 660,411 611,017 Less: Allowance for loan losses (55,908 ) (30,373 ) Total assets $ 7,379,064 $ 6,906,142 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 426,420 187 0.18 % $ 384,863 237 0.25 % Certificates of deposits 1,187,665 4,817 1.63 % 1,362,427 6,346 1.87 % Interest bearing demand accounts 2,013,770 1,225 0.24 % 1,975,837 3,336 0.68 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,627,855 6,229 0.69 % 3,723,127 9,919 1.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,197,097 2,929 0.98 % 999,070 3,974 1.60 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,641 1,412 5.76 % 98,597 1,411 5.76 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,252 491 3.28 % 60,234 600 4.01 % Other borrowings 205,724 163 0.32 % 69,846 147 0.85 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,189,569 11,224 0.87 % 4,950,874 16,051 1.30 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,310,651 1,042,341 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 77,431 88,168 Total liabilities 6,577,651 6,081,383 Shareholders’ equity 801,413 824,759 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,379,064 $ 6,906,142 Net interest income (FTE) $ 50,289 $ 47,000 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.02 % 3.03 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.82 % 2.76 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, loans totaling $5.6 million and $5.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,540,274 $ 43,166 4.84 % $ 3,477,187 $ 43,780 5.00 % Loans held for sale 1,114 9 3.21 % 2,497 26 4.13 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 10,083 86 3.38 % 3,000 26 3.44 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 699,868 6,431 3.65 % 555,835 5,328 3.80 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,674,503 12,197 2.89 % 1,660,331 12,569 3.00 % Total securities 2,384,454 18,714 3.11 % 2,219,166 17,923 3.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 59,743 437 2.90 % 57,108 422 2.93 % Interest earning deposits 44,039 247 2.23 % 26,746 206 3.06 % Total earning assets 6,029,624 62,573 4.12 % 5,782,704 62,357 4.28 % Cash and due from banks 72,018 73,815 Accrued interest and other assets 574,124 570,657 Less: Allowance for loan losses (25,618 ) (24,938 ) Total assets $ 6,650,148 $ 6,402,238 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 372,798 262 0.28 % $ 367,615 270 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 1,204,392 6,172 2.03 % 1,118,410 6,011 2.13 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,936,969 4,067 0.83 % 1,966,764 5,085 1.03 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,514,159 10,501 1.19 % 3,452,789 11,366 1.31 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,019,844 4,716 1.83 % 881,088 4,647 2.09 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,554 1,426 5.74 % 98,511 1,425 5.74 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,250 643 4.23 % 60,248 685 4.51 % Other borrowings 17,874 71 1.58 % 13,401 59 1.75 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,710,681 17,357 1.46 % 4,506,037 18,182 1.60 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,049,211 1,020,325 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,408 72,923 Total liabilities 5,833,300 5,599,285 Shareholders’ equity 816,848 802,953 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,650,148 $ 6,402,238 Net interest income (FTE) $ 45,216 $ 44,175 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.98 % 3.03 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.66 % 2.68 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, loans totaling $5.0 million and $17.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,387,323 $ 43,559 5.16 % Loans held for sale 1,965 21 4.29 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 3,000 27 3.61 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 459,996 4,513 3.94 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,680,109 13,246 3.16 % Total securities 2,143,105 17,786 3.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 52,311 440 3.37 % Interest earning deposits 66,017 411 2.50 % Federal funds sold 3,365 39 4.65 % Total earning assets 5,654,086 62,256 4.42 % Cash and due from banks 78,757 Accrued interest and other assets 534,835 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,838 ) Total assets $ 6,242,840 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 365,205 262 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 1,119,464 5,861 2.10 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,969,593 5,334 1.09 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,454,262 11,457 1.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 755,748 3,899 2.07 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,469 1,410 5.74 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,247 718 4.78 % Other borrowings 14,530 57 1.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,383,256 17,541 1.61 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,014,746 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,494 Total liabilities 5,471,496 Shareholders’ equity 771,344 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,242,840 Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,715 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.81 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of June 30, 2019, loans totaling $16.4 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,706,763 $ 82,320 4.47 % $ 3,342,244 $ 85,769 5.17 % Loans held for sale 2,022 37 3.68 % 1,292 28 4.37 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 82,270 1,244 3.04 % 3,000 55 3.70 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,104,839 19,397 3.53 % 559,041 10,245 3.70 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,479,157 20,578 2.80 % 1,663,926 25,720 3.12 % Total securities 2,666,266 41,219 3.11 % 2,225,967 36,020 3.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 65,279 785 2.42 % 53,034 795 3.02 % Interest earning deposits 32,167 203 1.27 % 65,357 797 2.46 % Federal funds sold — — — 5,489 86 3.16 % Total earning assets 6,472,497 124,564 3.87 % 5,693,383 123,495 4.37 % Cash and due from banks 77,533 80,940 Accrued interest and other assets 635,540 523,926 Less: Allowance for loan losses (43,141 ) (25,943 ) Total assets $ 7,142,429 $ 6,272,306 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 405,642 424 0.21 % $ 362,947 520 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 1,275,046 11,163 1.76 % 1,136,738 11,558 2.05 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,994,803 4,561 0.46 % 1,976,205 10,620 1.08 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,675,491 16,148 0.88 % 3,475,890 22,698 1.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,098,083 6,903 1.26 % 785,901 8,356 2.14 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,619 2,823 5.76 % 98,448 2,810 5.76 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,252 1,091 3.64 % 60,247 1,447 4.84 % Other borrowings 137,785 310 0.45 % 15,653 132 1.70 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,070,230 27,275 1.08 % 4,436,139 35,443 1.61 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,176,496 1,000,623 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 82,617 81,167 Total liabilities 6,329,343 5,517,929 Shareholders’ equity 813,086 754,377 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,142,429 $ 6,272,306 Net interest income (FTE) $ 97,289 $ 88,052 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.02 % 3.12 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.79 % 2.76 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of June 30, 2020 and 2019, loans totaling $5.6 million and $16.4 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2020 2019 June 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 21,554 $ 3,953 $ 17,335 $ 19,792 $ 18,610 $ 25,507 $ 37,427 After-tax amortization expense 735 774 814 853 892 1,510 1,823 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 22,289 $ 4,727 $ 18,149 $ 20,645 $ 19,502 $ 27,017 $ 39,250 Average shareholders' equity $ 801,413 $ 824,759 $ 816,848 $ 802,953 $ 771,344 $ 813,086 $ 754,377 Less: Average intangibles for the period (213,135 ) (214,104 ) (215,101 ) (216,169 ) (217,266 ) (213,620 ) (217,849 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 588,278 $ 610,655 $ 601,747 $ 586,784 $ 554,078 $ 599,466 $ 536,528 Return on average tangible common equity 15.24 % 3.11 % 11.97 % 13.96 % 14.12 % 9.06 % 14.75 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Common equity at end of period $ 817,605 $ 795,800 $ 804,580 $ 810,453 $ 787,765 $ 817,605 $ 787,765 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (212,566 ) (213,497 ) (214,477 ) (215,507 ) (216,587 ) (212,566 ) (216,587 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $ 605,039 $ 582,303 $ 590,103 $ 594,946 $ 571,178 $ 605,039 $ 571,178 Total assets at end of period $ 7,329,611 $ 7,273,638 $ 6,748,913 $ 6,542,075 $ 6,372,870 $ 7,329,611 $ 6,372,870 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (212,566 ) (213,497 ) (214,477 ) (215,507 ) (216,587 ) (212,566 ) (216,587 ) Tangible assets at end of period $ 7,117,045 $ 7,060,141 $ 6,534,436 $ 6,326,568 $ 6,156,283 $ 7,117,045 $ 6,156,283 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 8.50 % 8.25 % 9.03 % 9.40 % 9.28 % 8.50 % 9.28 % Common shares outstanding end of period 33,032 33,012 33,823 33,795 33,749 33,032 33,749 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.32 $ 17.64 $ 17.45 $ 17.60 $ 16.92 $ 18.32 $ 16.92 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE): Net interest income (GAAP) $ 47,271 $ 44,701 $ 43,176 $ 42,373 $ 43,131 $ 91,972 $ 84,256 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans 679 668 653 641 598 1,347 1,196 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,339 1,631 1,387 1,161 986 3,970 2,600 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 50,289 47,000 45,216 44,175 44,715 97,289 88,052 Noninterest income 12,193 15,498 10,465 11,111 11,254 27,691 20,792 Nonrecurring income (2) (2,662 ) (5,541 ) (42 ) (42 ) (557 ) (8,203 ) (386 ) Total revenue $ 59,820 $ 56,957 $ 55,639 $ 55,244 $ 55,412 $ 116,777 $ 108,458 Noninterest expense $ 29,856 $ 30,520 $ 30,944 $ 29,026 $ 29,700 $ 60,376 $ 59,327 Pre-tax amortization expense (931 ) (980 ) (1,030 ) (1,080 ) (1,129 ) (1,911 ) (2,308 ) Nonrecurring expense (3) (39 ) 29 56 (33 ) (67 ) (10 ) (49 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 28,886 $ 29,569 $ 29,970 $ 27,913 $ 28,504 $ 58,455 $ 56,970 Efficiency ratio 50.85 % 54.10 % 55.92 % 52.23 % 52.95 % 52.44 % 54.43 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 48.29 % 51.91 % 53.87 % 50.53 % 51.44 % 50.06 % 52.53 % Average earning assets $ 6,696,235 $ 6,248,759 $ 6,029,624 $ 5,782,704 $ 5,654,086 $ 6,472,497 $ 5,693,383 Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.88 % 2.84 % 2.91 % 3.06 % 2.86 % 2.98 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.02 % 3.03 % 2.98 % 3.03 % 3.17 % 3.02 % 3.12 % Net interest spread 2.64 % 2.61 % 2.52 % 2.55 % 2.69 % 2.62 % 2.63 % Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.82 % 2.76 % 2.66 % 2.68 % 2.81 % 2.79 % 2.76 % (1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2) These adjustments may include net gain and loss on sale of securities available for sale and loss on fair value hedges, in the periods where applicable.

(3) These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses, in the periods where applicable.

