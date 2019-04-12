Log in
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Call

04/12/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

TYLER, Texas, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:  SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 26, 2019.  Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, Julie Shamburger, Sr. EVP and CFO and Lindsey Bibby, VP and Investor Relations.  Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community. 

The Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 1357433 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc., First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call”.  To listen to the call via webcast, register at http://investors.southside.com.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. CST April 26, 2019 through May 8, 2019 by accessing the company website, http://investors.southside.com.

It is recommended that those wishing to participate in the conference call dial-in or register on the website approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure a more efficient registration process.  For further information contact Lindsey Bibby, VP and Investor Relations at 903-630-7965.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 59 full service branches in Texas and operates a network of 83 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at http://investors.southside.com.  Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bibby at 903-630-7965, or lindsey.bibby@southside.com.

For further information: 
Lindsey Bibby     
903-630-7965

Southside-Bancshare-horizontal_color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
